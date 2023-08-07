Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy weds college sweetheart at Boston Public Library

The couple shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy celebrated his marriage to his college sweetheart Kiley McAvoy, formerly Kiley Sullivan, at the Boston Public Library on Saturday.

McAvoy’s post featured a picture of the two with their arms locked at Marsh Chapel on Boston University’s campus. The couple have been together since they were students at the university.

“So blessed to share this entire weekend with our incredible family and friends,” McAvoy’s post read.

Kiley posted the same picture with the caption: “The wedding day and the man of my wildest dreams.”

Celebration photos shared on social media show the couple partying it up at Boston Public Library.

The guest list was a Bruins fan’s dream.

Bruins defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort, goalie Jeremy Swayman, and forwards Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle were in attendance. Former Bruins Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask, Connor Clifton, and Torey Krug also attended.

The Bruins also offered their congratulations to the couple.

McAvoy, 25, is entering his seventh season with the Bruins after being drafted in 2016 and making his debut the following year. His bride’s father, Mike Sullivan, played for the Bruins from 1997-98, and coached the team for two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06).

The happy couple announced their engagement last July before vacationing in Italy.







