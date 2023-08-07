Dorchester teen leading Trinidad and Tobago’s under-15 team into CONCACAF championship

His journey to playing soccer at the highest level is well underway, and the latest addition to his resumé is perhaps the most meaningful: the opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago in this week’s CONCACAF U15 Championship.

“As I got older, I realized I wanted to become a professional,” the 15-year-old said. “I started to think like one and carry myself like one.”

McNish will captain the team through at least three games this week in the Dominican Republic. It is his first international call-up representing Trinidad, the country in which his father, Hansley, was born.

Advertisement

“Playing for my country has always been a childhood dream,” said McNish. “It brings joy to my heart because I’ve been working for this for so long.”

Back home, Sheridan is a defender for the New England Revolution Academy, which has helped him develop as a player and prepare for international tournaments. He appeared in 23 matches with the Revolution’s under-14 team. In June, he was featured in the U15 MLS NEXT playoff and showcase matches. He also plays soccer at Buckingham Browne & Nichols, where he’ll be a sophomore this fall.

While McNish’s recent success didn’t come easy. His mother, Janelle Woods-McNish, said he struggled at the beginning of his career.

“When he started playing soccer, he actually wasn’t good at all,” she quipped. “It was a sport we introduced him to just to get him out.”

It wasn’t natural talent that got McNish to the CONCACAF level, but a drive and work ethic that continued to elevate his level of play.

“I remember this one game, he had to be about 10 years old,” Woods-McNish said. “He was playing in the finals, his team was down 3-0. At half time, some of the kids were really upset and kind of giving up ... Sheridan really kind of turned it on and pushed through. They got one goal, then two goals, then ended up winning. We knew there was something special there.”

Advertisement

Now, McNish’s hard work is paying off. But he has much more in mind than just the under-15 team.

“I want to become a senior player for Trinidad. I want to become a professional in Europe.”

With international experience now under his belt, McNish will continue to develop his craft through the Revolution Academy. Woods-McNish hopes her son will take away valuable lessons from the tournament that will assist him in the pursuit of his career.

“He has to be grounded in who he is,” she said. “He is an incredible leader on and off the field, he has to use this time to focus on what his dream and journey is.”

Trinidad and Tobago lost its first group stage game, 2-1 to Honduras, on Sunday. Its next game is Monday against Costa Rica. The tournament concludes Aug. 13. All matches can be streamed on the CONCACAF website.





Jackson Tolliver can be reached at jackson.tolliver@globe.com. Follow him @JaxToll.