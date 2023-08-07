Massachusetts downed by Maine in Little League Regional Semis

Maine jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, putting up two runs, and plated another in the second.

The downpour in Bristol, Conn. held off just long enough for the New England regional semifinal to get underway, with scattered showers drenching the boys from Gray, Maine and Canton, Mass. throughout Monday’sthe five-and-a-half inning game. After a rain delay pushed the game from a 9 a.m. start time to 4:08 p.m., the team from Maine triumphed, 7-1, advancing to Thursday’s Regional championship game against the winner of the elimination bracket game.

The star for the Maine team was Mason Amergian, who pitched the majority of the game, only leaving the mound to reliever Caleb Barker for the last out of the game.

Amergian was also the leading offensive player of the game, notching a hit and scoring with each of his two at bats. The second time the slugger stepped up to the plate in the third inning, he hit a grand slam to left field, pushing Maine ahead, 7-0.

In the top of the fifth, Massachusetts finally put one on the board after Will Casey connected for a grounder, and Nathan Chabot scored on an error by shortstop Barker .

The starting pitcher for Massachusetts, Patrick Furbush, also set the tone for his team as the leadoff hitter, going 2 for 2. The lefty allowed six hits and five runs in the two innings he pitched.

This was the first year the Canton Little League team won a state championship and Monday’s game was their first time playing in a regional tournamentl.

Canton will get a chance at redemption against Salem, N.H. Wednesday at 1 p.m. The winner will face Maine in Thursday’s title game.

Lauren Thomas can be reached at lauren.thomas@globe.com. Follow her @lauren_thomas30.