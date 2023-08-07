Westford sisters Morgan (71) and Molly Smith (74) chasing after first round of US Women’s Amateur Championship

Westford sisters Molly and Morgan Smith wrapped up the first round of the US Women’s Amateur Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles on Monday.

Morgan finished her round at 1-over-par 71, tied for 38th out of 156 players. The 19-year-old notched birdies on the first, ninth, and 10th holes.

Molly, 18, ended her round with a 4-over 74 that included two birdies, to tie for 94th. She made two birdies in her first seven holes, but played her back nine in 5 over.