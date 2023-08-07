Westford sisters Morgan (71) and Molly Smith (74) chasing after first round of US Women’s Amateur Championship

Westford sisters Molly and Morgan Smith wrapped up the first round of the US Women’s Amateur Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles on Monday.
Morgan finished her round at 1-over-par 71, tied for 38th out of 156 players. The 19-year-old notched birdies on the first, ninth, and 10th holes.
Molly, 18, ended her round with a 4-over 74 that included two birdies, to tie for 94th. She made two birdies in her first seven holes, but played her back nine in 5 over.
Caroline Canales (Calabases, Calif.) and Briana Chacon (Whittier, Calif.) shared the lead after 4-under-par 66s.
The Smith siblings are the lone Massachusetts representatives in the tournament. Molly entered the championship 288 in the country by the American Junior Golf Association, while Morgan is ranked 542. This is Molly’s third appearance in the US Women’s Amateur; Morgan is making her tournament debut.
Morgan will tee off for the second round at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday and Molly will start at 5:16 p.m. The low 64 scorers after 36 holes will advance to match play.