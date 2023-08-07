No amount of rain could put a damper on outlook of Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

“One day I remember we decided to come out when it was like this, and I think it helps,” he said. “At the end of the day, you’ve kind of got to just focus on what you can control and just try to make the right throws and the catches. It’s harder, right?”

Presumptive starter Mac Jones said offseason sessions in inclement weather helped him adjust to the conditions.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots’ offense is pushing through struggles. Monday’s training camp practice featured two major impediments: pouring rain and a makeshift offensive line. The former lasted for most of the day and created a slick atmosphere, one the team’s top two quarterbacks said they were prepared for.

Backup Bailey Zappe said his grip on the football was fine.

“We’re never going to go inside … you got to get used to it,” he said, adding that it will help the team for the one to two games this season it is likely to play in substandard weather.

Zappe noted the Patriots are about 80 percent of the way through their installation of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense, a mark that puts the team ahead of where they expected to be.

“We just [have] to keep stacking days to continue improving on the plays that we have in right now,” Zappe said.

Jones said he feels good about how the offense is progressing. He said the Patriots are in the process of trying new things and are retaining the elements that work. Jones’s deepest completion of the day in team drills came down the left sideline and was thrown to wide receiver DeVante Parker, who leapt over a defender to secure the catch.

One complication to the offense’s progress has been a rotating offensive line due to injury — three expected starters were not on the field for large swathes of Monday’s practice. Jones acknowledged the absences but said the players protecting him are doing a great job of keeping his pocket clean.

“You never know when there’s going to be an injury in a game,” Jones said. “You’ve just got to make it work; the five that are in there have to work together. A game is a game, so we’ve got to see what everybody’s made of there.”

Barmore’s game picks up

Offensive lineman are heavy individuals, with massive bodies designed to stop defensive lineman. Their weights regularly exceed 300 pounds — in fact anything smaller is considered puny for the position.

That didn’t stop New England defensive tackle Christian Barmore, a former second round pick, from uprooting one offensive lineman during a drill in practice.

“I picked him up, off his feet,” he said.

The 24-year-old executed what he called a “reverse hump”, a move he used as a counter to his rip move.

“My coach always tells me, always go vertical, don’t ever chop your feet,” Barmore said. “Nobody [is going] to be able to stop you.”

The hump was legendary defensive end Reggie White’s signature move.

“[I’ve] seen his highlights and I just fell in love with his game … everybody respected him as a man,” Barmore said of White, who died in 2004 at the age of 43.

Barmore said he wants to be consistent through camp, noting that he worked on his footwork and conditioning during the offseason. He played just 10 games last season due to knee inflammation.

Andrews in middle of things

Starting center David Andrews, who missed Sunday’s practice, returned to the field Monday.

“I love David. I think David is just the ideal Patriot,” Jones said. “He’s an awesome guy, definitely a team leader and one of my great friends.”

Special teams ace Matthew Slater and cornerback Jonathan Jones were both limited in practice. Safety Cody Davis (physically unable to perform list) and wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery (leg) did not practice.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com.