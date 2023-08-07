Game 112: Red Sox vs. Royals lineups and notes

The Royals are in town for a four-game series opening Monday night. Here is a preview.

Boston is on a four-game losing streak, and has lost seven of its last eight. The Sox (57-54) entered the weekend just two games back of the Blue Jays for the third wild-card spot despite dropping consecutive series to the Giants and Mariners. They are now five games back.

The Red Sox were swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend, getting outscored 25-8 in the three-game series that wrapped with a 13-1 loss on Sunday.

Lineups

ROYALS (36-77): TBA

Pitching: LHP Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.92 ERA)

RED SOX (57-54): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.79 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Bello: Has not faced any Kansas City batters

Red Sox vs. Ragans: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: In late July last season, Toronto scored 40 runs over three games at Fenway. This year, they scored 25.

Notes: Lefthander Cole Ragans (3-3, 4.33 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for Kansas City, which had won seven in a row before suffering back-to-back losses against the Phillies on Saturday and Sunday. ... Kansas City acquired Ragans, 25, in the trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers in June. He made his Royals debut on July 15 in the second game of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay, limiting the Rays to one run on four hits in five innings, but was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after his outing. The Royals recalled Ragans from Triple-A to start against the Mets last Wednesday, when he tossed six scoreless innings in Kansas City’s 4-0 victory. ... Ragans will be opposed by Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.79), who will be pitching with an extra day of rest. Bello, who has never pitched against Kansas City, allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings to earn the win in last Tuesday’s 6-4 victory against Seattle. He struck out seven and walked two. It was Bello’s first victory in three outings.

