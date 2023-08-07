Pablo Reyes snaps Red Sox out of funk with grand slam for walkoff victory over the Royals

In the series opener against the Royals, the Sox did not take that for granted.

“What we’re trying to accomplish, [we] took a step back over the weekend. We’re a little bit far from that,” manager Alex Cora said prior to Monday night’s game. “But we still have plenty of time.”

On a crisp night at Fenway Park featuring atypically autumnal August notes, an unusual feeling likewise hovered over the Red Sox. Coming off of losses in seven of their previous eight contests, including a humiliatingly lopsided weekend sweep at home at the hands of the Blue Jays, the Sox were candid in their need for a rapid reversal of fortune.

With Brayan Bello pitching as if the team’s fate rested on his shoulders, with Cora managing as if a single late-inning run meant disaster, and with a slumping offense (three runs or fewer in seven of nine games entering Monday) clawing for whatever it could grasp, the Red Sox claimed a win in most improbably fashion.

With the game tied in the ninth inning, Pablo Reyes punctuated the game of his life with a grand slam — his first homer of the year — as the Sox beat the Royals, 6-2.

Bello and Royals lefthanded counterpart Cole Ragans both worked with the urgency of people trying to catch the last commuter rail of the night.

Bello’s relentless attack with his sinker resulted in a lawn-mowing succession of ground balls by the Royals. Ragans, however, proved a fair match. The 25-year-old, acquired from the Rangers for Aroldis Chapman at the end of June, featured a dazzling pitch mix of a 95-97 m.p.h. fastball, a swing-and-miss changeup, a cutter, and a curveball that left the struggling Sox offense looking overmatched at times.

But Reyes led off the third inning by pulling a single through the left side of the infield, stole second base, and advanced to third when Royals catcher Freddy Fermin’s throw sailed into right-center field. After a strikeout and walk, Masataka Yoshida jumped on Ragans’s first-pitch slider, skying a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Reyes to scamper home for a 1-0 Red Sox lead.

The Royals threatened to answer in each of the next two innings, but both times, Bello’s sinker stifled the uprisings. After Kansas City put two on with none out to open the fourth, Bello punched out Matt Beaty on a changeup and used his sinker to get an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The next inning proved an even wobblier exercise in funambulism, as Drew Waters started the fifth by drilling a double off first baseman Triston Casas’ glove and stole third. A walk put runners on the corners and no outs, but Bello remained steady.

Kyle Isbel fouled out to catcher Connor Wong for the first out. Bello then went back to his sinker against Maikel Garcia, eliciting an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play for the second time in as many innings, preserving the Sox’ 1-0 advantage.

Bello bellowed on his way back to the dugout, and the offense showed its appreciation by affording the righthander a measure of breathing room in the home half of the fifth. Reyes added to a dynamic night by belting a one-out double to the gap in right-center. Wong then shot an opposite-field double down the right-field line to plate Reyes, making it a 2-0 contest.

In the seventh, however, the Royals finally broke through against Bello. With two outs, Isbel collected a hit to right, and took second when he recognized right fielder Adam Duvall fielding the ball flat-footed.

Manager Alex Cora then summoned reliever Josh Winckowski, who got Garcia to chase a nasty two-strike slider. But Garcia’s bat extended just far enough for a wedge shot of a single to shallow right, scoring Isbel with Kansas City’s first run.

Winckowski again made the pitch he wanted to the next batter, emerging Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. But Witt took a 98 m.p.h. sinker on the inside corner and, with an inside-out stroke that Derek Jeter might have envied, drilled a liner into the Triangle for a run-scoring, game-tying double.

With Winckowski’s blown save, Bello’s night thus ended with a no-decision. Nonetheless, the absence of a credited victory did little to detract from a terrific performance. For the team-leading seventh time this year, Bello offered the Sox an outing of more than six innings, delivering 6⅔ frames while allowing one run on six hits and two walks, striking out two and producing a dozen outs via ground ball.

But Bello’s excellence was matched by Ragans, who struck out a career-high 11 over 6⅔ innings, limiting the Sox to two runs on four hits.

The performances of the young hurlers left the contest in the hands of the bullpens, with the Sox turning to top relievers Chris Martin (eighth inning) and Kenley Jansen (ninth) for scoreless work in a tie game.

The Royals summoned Carlos Hernandez for the ninth. Rafael Devers drilled a one-out ground-rule double to right, and an intentional walk to Triston Casas and an unintentional, and controversial, free pass to Luis Urías on a questionable check-swing call with two outs loaded the bases for Reyes, who crushed a 98 m.p.h. fastball down the left-field line for his first Red Sox round tripper and the victory.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.