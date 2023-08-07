The reinforcements are arriving, but is it already too late for the Red Sox?

Trevor Story changed his mind and will come off the injured list on Tuesday to play shortstop against the Royals.

Or is it already too late?

Here comes the cavalry, charging down the Mass Pike from Worcester to rescue the Red Sox.

The plan is to activate Chris Sale on Friday to start against the Tigers at Fenway Park.

Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to pitch three innings for Worcester on Wednesday and return to the major league team as a reliever. That could be as soon as Sunday.

Tanner Houck is scheduled to pitch for Worcester on Thursday, putting him another step closer to returning as a starter.

A rainy Monday afternoon at Fenway Park brought with it some unexpected hopeful news as Story decided to return to the team earlier than he intended after a conversation with manager Alex Cora that eased his concerns.

We were told on Sunday that Story wouldn’t be back until Thursday, at the earliest. He didn’t feel ready and wanted to play two more injury rehab games in Triple A.

That seemed strange considering Story had already played 13 minor league games and had a 1.117 OPS over 48 plate appearances. He also had played 51 innings in the field without committing an error.

Having their $140 million shortstop playing Triple A games 44 miles away as the major league team fell further out of contention didn’t make sense and Story agreed after his talk with Cora.

“It was kind of my call to do it, I guess. I’m ready to go,” said Story, who acknowledged the standings played a role in his decision.

Story will only play shortstop every other day at first. There’s a chance he could mix in some games as the DH as he builds up.

This will be a process as Story has not played shortstop in a major league game since 2021 with the Rockies. He was a second baseman with the Sox last season, then blew out his elbow in December making longer throws in preparation for replacing Xander Bogaerts.

Story said the usual throws a shortstop is called on to make, even ones from deep in the hole, haven’t been an issue.

“I’ve checked all those boxes in practice and games down in Triple A,” Story said. “Got some of the hard ones out of the way: some barehanded plays, on the run backhand, spin throws — all the things I like to do on a normal basis.”

Red Sox shortstops have a .606 OPS this season. Only the Tigers and Athletics have been worse. They also have committed the most errors (21) and rank in the bottom 10 percent in most advanced defensive metrics.

Even if Story is only 75 percent of the shortstop he once was, he’ll be a huge upgrade.

“Two years ago he was one of the best defensive shortstops in the big leagues. I don’t think that’s changed . . . He was a game-changer in the past,” Cora said. “We expect him to come here and contribute.”

The return of Story, Sale, Whitlock, and Houck will push four fringy players off the roster and give the Sox the team they have been waiting for all season.

After being away from the day-to-day flow of the game for so long. Story said he was excited to “jump into this race” with the Sox.

“I’m excited, man,” he said.

Only it’s not much of a race. The Sox were in last place in the division as they took the field Monday.

As we know, the front office pays rapt attention to the playoff odds. Fangraphs.com has the Sox with a 10.5 percent chance at reaching the postseason. Baseball-Reference.com has the Sox at 7.4 percent.

The Sox have four games against the Royals followed by three against the Tigers and three in Washington against the Nationals. Win seven of 10 and maybe there’s something to talk about.

Then the schedule becomes a meat-grinder with 13 games in 13 days against the Yankees, Astros, and Dodgers.

“We still have plenty of time,” Cora said.

Perhaps. But that time is running out, if it hasn’t already.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.