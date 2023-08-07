Revolution knocked out of Leagues Cup by Queretaro in another penalty shootout

Bajraktarevic, 18, scored a late equalizer but the Revolution lost, 4-3, in penalty kicks as Nacho Gil and Ian Harkes had attempts saved by Fernando Tapia.

The Revolution (1-0-3 in Leagues Cup) improved their home unbeaten streak to nine games (6-0-3) since May and overall unbeaten streak to six games (3-0-3). The Revolution have a 9-2-4 (9-1-4 at home) mark against Liga MX teams since 2008.

FOXBOROUGH — Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil were unavailable. But the Revolution did have Esmir Bajraktarevic and Nacho Gil, and they were enough to rally the team to a 1-1 tie with Queretaro before losing in a Leagues Cup penalty kick shootout Monday night.

Queretaro (2-0-2) advanced to a quarterfinal match against the New York Red Bulls or Philadelphia Union. The Revolution will be idle until returning to league play at Nashville SC Aug. 20.

Jaime Gomez opened the scoring, heading in a Pablo Barrera cross in the opening minute of the second half.

Bajraktarevic equalized in the 78th minute, finishing a left-footer from the penalty arc off a Matt Polster feed. Bajraktarevic took a touch and volleyed into the left side of the net for his first goal since signing a first team contract last year.

The Revolution had a chance to take the lead in the first half, but DeJuan Jones bounced an open header off the bar following a Noel Buck cross in the 20th minute.

The Revolution attack stalled as forward Giacomo Vrioni was left isolated up front, barely involved in the first half. Bajraktarevic, Nacho Gil, and Damian Rivera sparked the Revolution as second half substitutes, and Djordje Petrovic made point blank saves on Camilo Sanvezzo (60th) and Omar Mendoza (74th).

