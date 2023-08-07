Some conservatives delight in the US women’s early exit from the World Cup: ‘Go woke, go broke’

They said the team deserved to lose, apparently angered by the team’s outspoken advocacy for equal pay and women’s rights and its public stand against racial inequality and LGBTQ discrimination.

Many criticized the team as “woke” and “America-hating” and focused their ire on Megan Rapinoe, a veteran player who missed a crucial penalty kick during the decisive shootout.

After the United States suffered its earliest exit from the Women’s World Cup in team history Sunday, right-wingers rallied on social media — not to mourn the elimination of the two-time defending champions but to celebrate the Americans’ defeat to Sweden .

“I root for America every single time they compete in sports, except for women’s soccer,” wrote political strategist Joey Mannarino, on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “The game was lost because Megan Rapinoe, the woke piece of trash, missed a penalty kick. So Megan now bears the responsibility for why the US lost. I am so glad to see it. Go woke, go broke!”

The Americans had been favored to win the tournament and secure an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Many critics seemed to be irked by the women remaining silent during the American national anthem, although Matthew Chapman, a reporter for Raw Story, noted that “the vast, vast majority of athletes stand silently.”

“It is not common practice to sing along with it. You literally just made this up as a new standard to create a new culture panic out of nothing,” Chapman posted.

A number of critics attacked Rapinoe, who announced before the tournament that she will officially retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

“I’m glad they lost. The attitude of the USWNT reflect such poor values it’s sickening. They need an overhaul. The America-hating, entitled, ungrateful group, led by Megan Rapinoe, needs to go. Quite fitting she’s the one who blew their best chance to win,” wrote T.J. Moe, a contributor for The Blaze.

During her illustrious career, Rapinoe won an Olympic gold medal and two World Cups, and is among the sport’s most vocal advocates for a number of social issues. She was the first white professional athlete to kneel during the national anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick, a civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback.

President Biden last year awarded Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

After the loss to Sweden on Sunday, a teary-eyed Rapinoe called her missed kick “a sick joke.”

“For me personally, this is like dark comedy that I missed a penalty. This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I think it can be cruel,” she said.

In a rambling post on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump — who was recently indicted for the third time — wrote that “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

“Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to HELL!!!” he added.

But many saw the invective directed toward the team, especially by Trump, as anti-patriotic and downright peculiar.

“Megan Rapinoe and her teammates won TWO STRAIGHT world cups for their country. You INCITED AN INSURRECTION and brought great shame and dishonor on yours. They have more patriotism in their pinkies,” replied one person to Trump.

Another commenter said “the anti-American hate” for the team and Rapinoe was reminiscent of the “rabid racism after USA lost at 2004 Olympics.” The Men’s Basketball Team had a poor showing at the Games that year, finishing third.

“These (mostly white men) are more loyal to hate & bigotry than the US flags in their own bio,” the person wrote.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.