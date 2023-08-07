The Travelers Championship, the only PGA tournament in New England, retains signature event status for 2024

The Travelers Championship, the only PGA Tour stop in New England, is back on the 2024 schedule as one of the tour’s signature events.
The PGA announced Monday that the event is scheduled for June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., and the elevated status means a $20 million purse and the draw of the world’s best players.
“We’re thrilled to be a Signature Event next year and to have the opportunity to showcase this incredible tournament on one of the biggest stages in golf,” Andy Bessette, executive vice president at Travelers, said in a press release. “As we’ve seen in years past, bringing the best players in the world to Connecticut draws greater crowds, provides significant support for the local economy and enables us to generate substantial funds for hundreds of local charities throughout the region. Ultimately, that’s what drives us to continuously enhance the Travelers Championship experience.”
Approximately 70-80 players will make up the 2024 field, with no cut over the four-day tournament. Last year’s Travelers Championship included 37 of the top 50 in the world. Keegan Bradley, a Vermont native and a former high school state champion at Hopkinton, won the event.
The Travelers Championship has existed in some form since it was founded as the Insurance City Open in 1952. Since Travelers became the title sponsor in 2007, the tournament also has generated more than $28 million for more than 900 local charities.
“We are excited that the Travelers Championship will continue to be one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR schedule,” said tournament director Nathan Grube. “We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated and involved title sponsor in Travelers. It’s truly an honor to host this tournament and as the event has grown, it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the impact it has made on local business owners and the people who benefit from the nonprofits we support.”
