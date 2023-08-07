The Travelers Championship, the only PGA tournament in New England, retains signature event status for 2024

The Travelers Championship, the only PGA Tour stop in New England, is back on the 2024 schedule as one of the tour’s signature events.

The PGA announced Monday that the event is scheduled for June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., and the elevated status means a $20 million purse and the draw of the world’s best players.

“We’re thrilled to be a Signature Event next year and to have the opportunity to showcase this incredible tournament on one of the biggest stages in golf,” Andy Bessette, executive vice president at Travelers, said in a press release. “As we’ve seen in years past, bringing the best players in the world to Connecticut draws greater crowds, provides significant support for the local economy and enables us to generate substantial funds for hundreds of local charities throughout the region. Ultimately, that’s what drives us to continuously enhance the Travelers Championship experience.”