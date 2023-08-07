Trevor Story expected to return to Red Sox Tuesday; Chris Sale likely by Friday

The Red Sox plan to activate Trevor Story from the 60-day injured list for Tuesday’s game against the Royals, according to manager Alex Cora.

Story will make his season debut at Fenway Park after being inactive for 112 games while working his way back from offseason elbow surgery. The shortstop batted .313 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs in 10 games for Triple A Worcester in a minor league rehab assignment that began with three games at Double A Portland.

Cora also said Chris Sale will likely start Friday’s contest against the Tigers at Fenway. Sale, who last pitched June 1 before suffering a shoulder injury, most recently threw 4⅓ scoreless innings Sunday for the WooSox, striking out seven while allowing three hits. The lefthander threw a total of 5⅔ innings in two Triple A rehab starts.