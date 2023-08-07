Trevor Story is on the clock to return to Red Sox’ big-league roster

The maximum number of days a player can spend on a rehab assignment is 20. Story, who had set a date to return for Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, will utilize the remainder of his assignment, which expires Wednesday.

Alex Cora reiterated that the Red Sox will wait on the shortstop, who is still on a minor league rehab assignment and will return once he feels ready.

He played Sunday for Triple A Worcester, going 2 for 3 with a double, a two-run home run, and two walks in a 9-8 loss in 10 innings at Syracuse. Chris Sale pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings for the , striking out seven and yielding three hits. Sale could return to big league action by the end of the week, with the Tigers coming to Fenway for a weekend series.

Story will get Monday off before playing Tuesday and Wednesday. The Red Sox will then assess the situation.

“It’s just the bounce-back. It’s spring training for him,” said Cora on why Story is still absent from the big league club. “I don’t think it’s about repetitions and all of that. It’s how he feels body wise, and the only guy who knows how he feels is him. We’re supporting him and helping him with everything.”

Story, who stayed healthy as a member of the Rockies, has endured an injury-riddled tenure with the Red Sox. After signing a five-year, $140 million deal during spring training last year, he played in just 94 games following a fractured wrist and a cranky heel at the end of the year.

The Red Sox are at a pivotal juncture in their season and could use Story. However, Story’s decision to prolong his rehab despite the Sox’ position in the standings is something the club respects.

“People react differently to rehabs,” said Cora. “We have to respect the fact that he feels this way. He’s the only guy who can tell you how he feels. It’s not on us to assume he should be OK.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.