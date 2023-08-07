Will Trent Brown recover in time to help banged-up offensive line? And Patriots have other training camp questions to answer.

After skipping almost all of New England’s offseason program, including one day of mandatory minicamp, Brown was a full participant for the first four training camp practices. Since the pads came on last week, however, Brown has remained limited. He often spends the bulk of his time on the lower conditioning fields.

“I wish I could be out here every day,” Brown said. “I wish I didn’t miss a day.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots left tackle Trent Brown revealed Monday that an injury has limited him during training camp, which has added to the team’s availability woes along the offensive line.

Brown’s participation increased slightly Monday, as he took part in a handful of team drills. But the Patriots still kept his workload light, as he did not engage in any one-on-one reps or competitive 11-on-11 periods.

Advertisement

Asked how long he may be sidelined, Brown deferred to the training staff. He said he is “absolutely” hopeful he can suit up for Week 1 against Philadelphia.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Brown called the situation “frustrating.”

“Even though I’m not practicing, I’m still doing everything I can outside of here to try to prepare for [the season opener],” he said. “But there’s nothing like full-speed reps.”

Brown laughed at the notion that his absence is also contract-related. His base salary for the 2023 season is $4 million, with up to $1.5 million in per game roster bonuses and up to $4.5 million in other incentives (playing time, Pro Bowl, etc.).

It makes sense for the Patriots to proceed cautiously with Brown, given his injury history and importance to the offensive operation. They can’t afford to have him miss an extended period of time, especially with two other starters, left guard Cole Strange and right guard Michael Onwenu, banged up.

Strange continues to rehab a knee injury and Onwenu remains on the physically unable to perform list. Tackle Calvin Anderson, meanwhile, remains on the non-football injury list. Strange has not practiced since July 31, while Onwenu and Anderson have yet to make a camp debut.

Advertisement

Center David Andrews is the lone starter that has practiced on a consistent basis.

“There’s not a lot of continuity, but we do a lot of work outside of just practice,” Brown said. “I think it’s going to be a plug-and-play situation. Next-man-up mentality. I think we’ll be fine.”

Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm put a positive spin on the circumstances.

“It’s an opportunity for us to see other guys go against some guys that they normally wouldn’t,” Klemm said Friday. “It’s a chance for them to showcase their talents and some of the work they’ve done in the offseason. It’s been good for them. It’s been good for us to evaluate guys that we don’t get to see as much, that don’t sometimes get as many reps.”

With the absences, the Patriots have turned to offseason free agent acquisition Riley Reiff at left tackle, rookie Atonio Mafi at left guard, Kody Russey at right guard, and Conor McDermott at right tackle. Bill Murray, who made the position switch from defensive tackle to guard last season, also has earned some reps, though he was absent for an undisclosed reason Monday.

When the line is fully healthy, the only question mark is at right tackle. Reiff, McDermott, and Anderson are all in contention for the starting job. Rookie Sidy Sow and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber are also vying for a roster spot.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of wide open,” Klemm said. “They’re hungry and they’re working every single day. Each one has gotten better.”

Outside of the offensive line, a few other questions facing the Patriots after Day 11 of training camp …

⋅ Will the team sign a veteran running back?

After showing interest in multiple veteran running backs, the Patriots have yet to add one to the roster. Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, and Darrell Henderson all remain free agents, and all three visited Gillette Stadium for a workout. If the Patriots decide they want to bolster their backfield, they certainly have options.

Perhaps the team feels confident in the second-year tandem of Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong. Perhaps Ty Montgomery, who can line up at either running back or wide receiver, will return soon from his leg injury. Even so, the Patriots could use another between-the-tackles back to lighten the load of their primary workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson.

⋅ How will the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart shake out?

Rookie Kayshon Boutte started training camp essentially as a non-factor, but the sixth-round pick has stepped up recently to make some impressive catches. On Monday, Boutte wowed with a one-handed, Odell Beckham Jr.-esque grab in the end zone on a high throw from Malik Cunningham. He has now strung together multiple solid showings at practice.

The emergence of fellow rookie Demario Douglas initially overshadowed Boutte, but the downswing of Tyquan Thornton has opened an opportunity. If the Patriots choose to carry five wide receivers, as they have the past three seasons, some interesting roster decisions could be ahead.

Advertisement

⋅ Will the team offer any contract extensions?

Headed into the final year of their rookie deals, Onwenu, safety Kyle Dugger, and linebacker Josh Uche all are eligible for contract extensions. Locking up at least one long term would make sense, given their roles on the team and the market they could command as unrestricted free agents. The Patriots also are set to have the highest amount of salary cap space in the league in both 2024 and 2025.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.