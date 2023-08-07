World Cup fizzle was more evidence that US women’s soccer isn’t what it used to be

Eight of the teams in the field are as good as or better than the US, and several (Australia, Portugal, Ireland) have drawn closer. We saw that trend at the last Cup, where the Americans had to win three consecutive 2-1 decisions to reach the final.

Even if the Americans had managed to outlast Sweden in their second-round shootout Sunday, a formidable array of obstacles loomed — Japan, either the Netherlands (again) or Spain, then England or France. Any of them could have ended the bid for an unprecedented third straight crown.

By a millimeter they stayed in the World Cup. By a millimeter they were bounced out. That is the margin now between the US women’s soccer team and most of the other contenders.

We saw it continue at the Olympics two summers ago when the US was beaten twice and tied once and had to labor just to win the bronze medal. So what happened Down Under, where the champs made their earliest exit in tournament history, was not surprising. The dynasty days are done.

The Americans have been losing ground at the younger levels, too. Their under-20 team, which claimed three of the first six world championships, hasn’t won since 2012 and hasn’t made it out of their group at the last two tournaments.

The under-17 team, which never has won a global crown, hasn’t earned a medal since 2008, was last in its group in 2018 and was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Nigeria last year.

The regional scene has grown more challenging, too. After winning eight of the first 11 CONCACAF under-20 titles, the US lost this year’s final to Mexico. And in last year’s CONCACAF W tournament, whose winner earned an automatic bid for next year’s Olympics, the Americans edged Canada, 1-0, on Alex Morgan’s 78th-minute penalty kick.

The country that once set the gold standard for the women’s game has been scrambling to stay competitive as its development model appears outdated. While Title IX created an unparalleled pipeline, producing the Hamms, the Lillys, and the Akerses, it also channeled that talent to colleges, not clubs.

Youth soccer now is about costly travel teams and showcase tournaments where the objective is to land a six-figure scholarship. The rest of the world doesn’t operate that way. In Europe, where women’s club soccer is booming, the goal is to win the Champions League.

It’s telling that the US team’s most dangerous player in this Cup — midfielder Lindsey Horan — is the only one who performs overseas, for French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais. Everyone else plays in the domestic NWSL.

Americans playing American-style soccer against other Americans didn’t do much for the men, the best of whom have been playing for top European clubs for years.

Seventeen members of last year’s men’s World Cup squad were employed on the continent for the likes of Chelsea, Milan, and Valencia. Only nine came from MLS teams. Nine of the 11 starters played overseas, five of them in the English Premier League.

The drawbacks of staying in your backyard were on display in the women’s Cup, where the US managed only four goals in four matches, three of them against outgunned Vietnam in the group opener.

When they walked off the field crestfallen after losing to the Tre Kronor, the Americans hadn’t managed a goal from the run of play for 313 minutes. Some of that drought was due to the exceptional work of Swedish keeper Zecira Musovic, who thwarted multiple scoring chances.

But for most of the tournament, the US was the Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight. Of their 80 attempts, only 27 were on target. Of their 35 corner kicks, only one — Horan’s header that salvaged the draw with the Dutch — produced a goal.

And the shootout, in which Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelley O’Hara all botched their bids, was almost comically inept. Had they been blindfolded, they hardly could have done worse.

That’s how a team that allowed only one goal in 390 minutes went home early. Had the Americans had the services of injured forward Mallory Swanson and midfielder Catarina Macario, they might have been more productive.

But as the tournament progressed and rival defenses became more difficult to break down, the team’s attacking limitations would have been even more apparent. There was little sustained possession, little buildup through the midfield with one purposeful pass leading to the next.

This was a team that couldn’t cross the ball — of 130 attempts, only 37 were completed — and couldn’t finish, with chance after chance sailing high or wide. That pattern wasn’t going to change against Japan or anyone else.

There will be changes before the Games. Vlatko Andonovski, who has coached the team since 2019, likely won’t be retained when his contract expires at year’s end. Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have announced their retirements.

Becky Sauerbrunn, the injured anchor of the back line, may or may not be back at 38. Morgan, who couldn’t find the back of the net, may lose her starting spot up front.

This was the least experienced team that the US ever sent to the Cup, but half a dozen of the newcomers — forwards Smith and Trinity Rodman, midfielder Andi Sullivan, and defenders Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, and Emily Sonnett — showed uncommon promise under pressure.

They’ll likely be the nucleus of the squad for the 2027 Cup, where the Americans will be hoping for a restoration. What they need now is a recalibration.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.