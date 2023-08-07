UK moves first group of asylum-seekers onto barge

A small group of asylum-seekers between the ages of 18 and 65 were transferred onto the 222-room Bibby Stockholm on Monday, with more set to arrive in the coming days. The government hopes that up to 500 people will eventually stay there. Plans to make the barge operational were delayed several weeks by fire-safety concerns.

On Monday, the British government moved a group of them onto a barge docked at the coast, a controversial step that it argues will save money but that critics say is the latest example of a steady hardening of migration policy under the governing Conservative Party.

Thousands of migrants travel to Britain every year on small boats, risking their lives to cross the English Channel and hoping to claim asylum when they reach dry land.

Advertisement

The move has provoked opposition both from rights campaigners, who see the policy as inhumane, and from some local residents in the port of Portland, in Dorset, where the barge has been moored, who fear its arrival will divert local services.

But ahead of a general election that must take place by January 2025, the government appears to have calculated that a tough line on migration will be popular with voters. Earlier this year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said one of his five main priorities was to “stop the boats,” and the transfer of the first group of asylum-seekers to the Bibby Stockholm is one of several announcements this week intended to underscore that theme.

The government says that the new policy will reduce the cost of accommodating asylum-seekers in hotels — estimated at about $7.7 million a day — while their claims are considered.

The continued arrival of asylum-seekers on the English coast is an acute embarrassment to the government and to supporters of Brexit, who promised that leaving the European Union would allow Britain to “take back control” of its frontiers.

Advertisement

Now, the most visible symbol of the government’s tough migration policy, the Bibby Stockholm is deliberately austere, although it has a TV room, a multifaith prayer room, and a “gym” with two running machines, and asylum-seekers will be free to board and leave the vessel at will. Officials say that it is safe and that it was previously used to accommodate asylum-seekers in Germany and the Netherlands.

Steve Smith, chief executive of Care4Calais, a refugee charity, said that none of the asylum-seekers his organization is supporting had gone to the Bibby Stockholm on Monday and that legal representatives had intervened to have their transfers canceled.

“To house any human being in a ‘quasi floating prison’ like the Bibby Stockholm is inhumane,” he said in a statement. The Fire Brigades Union said barges housing asylum-seekers were “a potential deathtrap,” describing the policy as “cruel and reckless.”

On Monday, Sarah Dines, a Home Office minister, described the barge as “basic but proper” and said it would send “a forceful message that there will be proper accommodation but not luxurious.”

Yet, with a backlog of asylum cases numbering 74,410 on May 28, the Bibby Stockholm will make little impact on the overall numbers. Other alternatives to hotels are under consideration, the government says, including two more barges and three military bases.

The government has been coy, however, about the cost of keeping each person on the Bibby Stockholm, making it impossible to calculate whether or not the policy will save money for taxpayers.

Advertisement

About three-fourths of initial asylum applications in Britain are successful, according to the Refugee Council, a charity, but last year the government announced plans to fly some of those arriving by boat to Rwanda, where they would have to stay even if they secured refugee status.

Ministers hoped this approach would deter asylum-seekers from making the dangerous crossing over the English Channel and nullify the business model of smuggling gangs that organize and profit from these journeys. But the Rwanda policy was halted in June by a legal action, which the government is now appealing to the Supreme Court.

Over the weekend, British news media reported that the government was exploring other locations to send asylum-seekers if the courts continued to block the Rwanda plan, including Ascension Island, a British Overseas Territory, about 4,000 miles away in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The idea of using Ascension Island, which has a population of about 800, was first considered three years ago but was rejected as impractical, and on Monday, British government officials played down the prospect of resurrecting the plan.

Critics argue that the Conservatives are using asylum-seekers to stoke culture wars and create a political dividing line with the opposition Labour Party, which enjoys a strong lead in polls. Last month, it emerged that Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick had ordered staff members at a center for unaccompanied child migrants to paint over a mural of cartoon characters. He later told the BBC that the mural was not “age appropriate to that location.”

Advertisement

The government Monday also announced it was significantly increasing fines that could be imposed on employers or landlords who knowingly cooperate with immigrants living in the country illegally.

“Unscrupulous landlords and employers who allow illegal working and renting enable the business model of the evil people smugglers to continue,” Jenrick said in a statement. “There is no excuse for not conducting the appropriate checks and those in breach will now face significantly tougher penalties.”