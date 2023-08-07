Ukraine says it detained suspect accused of trying to map Zelensky’s movements for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, also accused the woman of working to locate Ukrainian ammunition store points and electronic warfare systems in the area, saying it had intelligence that showed Russia sought the information in order to plan a “massive airstrike” in Mykolaiv. It did not explicitly specify whether Zelensky was the intended target.

The accused informant had “tried to establish the time and range of locations” involved in a visit Zelensky would be making to the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the agency said in a statement.

Ukraine’s security service said Monday it had detained a woman from the country’s Mykolaiv region, accusing her of trying to gather intelligence for Russia on the movements of the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Officers detained the woman red-handed in her attempt to pass intelligence to the Russians,” the statement added, without providing further details.

The accusations could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the Kremlin or Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

The agency did not specify the dates of Zelensky’s visit but said the agency had detected the woman’s efforts and employed additional security measures ahead of time.

Zelensky has made at least two trips to the Mykolaiv region in the past two months. He traveled to the area in June to assess the damage from flooding after the breach of the Kakhovka Dam and again last month, when he visited hospitals and met with doctors in the city of Ochakiv.

In its statement Monday, the agency did not name the woman or say when she had been detained, saying only that she was a resident of the small, historic port city of Ochakiv who had previously worked as a salesperson in a Ukrainian military store. She has been placed in custody and could face up to 12 years in prison, it added.

Even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, the United States and Britain had warned about Moscow’s desire to push Zelensky from power.

When Russian forces invaded, Zelensky was believed to be the “No. 1 target” in their assault on the capital, Kyiv. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said the next month that there had been “more than a dozen attempts” to kill Zelensky.

Zelensky has been asked many times about how it feels to be the target of so many assassination attempts.

“It becomes repetitive — you remember that film ‘Groundhog Day’?” he joked in an interview with Axios in May 2022, adding: “I wake up in the morning and it’s still the same.”

Although Zelensky did not comment directly Monday on the news from the Security Service, he said in a statement that in meetings he had been briefed by the agency’s chief about “the struggle against traitors” in Ukraine.

The country has been waging a war against spies and collaborators who give help to Russian forces while its soldiers simultaneously confront them on the battlefield. Since the invasion, fears have persisted that Russian sympathizers would share the locations of sensitive Ukrainian targets. Zelensky has taken an aggressive approach on going after potential collaborators.

In July 2022, he dismissed two senior law enforcement officials, saying they had not been nearly aggressive enough in weeding out traitors.

Meanwhile, two Russian missile strikes hit the city center of the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region Monday evening, killing at least five people and wounding two dozen more, Ukrainian officials said.

The strikes, which targeted the Ukrainian portion of a region partially occupied by Russia, occurred within 40 minutes of each other, according to Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. The attack damaged nine- and five-story buildings, residential houses, a hotel where foreign journalists used to stay, dining establishments, shops, and administrative buildings, he said.

Ukraine’s interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said five people, including a local official of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, were killed and 31 more were wounded by the strikes. Nineteen policemen, five rescuers, and one child were among the wounded, Klymenko said.

The Suspilne news site, however, cited head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration Serhiy Dobriak as saying that seven people were killed and 27 were wounded. The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.

Zelensky in an online statement accused Russia of trying to leave nothing but “broken and scorched stones” in eastern Ukraine. His remarks accompanied footage of a damaged, five-story residential building with one floor partially destroyed.

The deadly attack came just a day after officials from around 40 countries gathered in Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement for the war in Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the two-day talks in Jeddah as not having “the slightest added value” because Moscow — unlike Kyiv — wasn’t invited.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.

