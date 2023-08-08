QT Library plans to ‘build a beacon’ in Boston for the queer and trans community

“My experience of finding a queer community initially felt very shameful, like something I had to hide,” Traub said. Now, Traub, who lives in Boston, is the director of development at QT Library , a nonprofit community organization tailored to the queer and trans community. They surpassed their $50,000 fund-raising goal with a Kickstarter campaign in July, and they plan to open a brick-and-mortar library in Boston in June 2024.

In 2010, Carina Traub ventured off to the first specifically queer space she had ever gone to but told her parents she was going to statistics tutoring instead. A high school student at the time, she got lost during the long drive from her San Francisco suburb to the event in an even deeper suburb of the city.

Traub said the goal of the QT Library’s physical space would be to provide an “affirming and validating space where you’re not just hiding in a church. You’re celebrated.”

The concept for QT Library was partly created in response to the lack of sober spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Boston. Jake Stepansky, the board president of QT Library, explained that while queer and trans folks do have spaces where they can come together, they are often bars and clubs where you have to be 21+ to take part.

“Even though I loved to go out and dance and have a great time at a club, I was seeking a quieter community space where I could make connections,” said Stepansky.

But even those bars and clubs are slowly fading away. In 2020, Fenway lost its Machine Nightclub and Ramrod bar, an iconic queer nightlife hot spot with well more than 20 years of history. The Boston Eagle, a 40-year-old gay bar in the South End, closed its doors in 2021. Overall, there are 45 percent fewer gay bars in the United States than there were two decades earlier.

Niki Green, QT Library’s director of operations, said the group envisions their location as a hybrid word-life space for all ages, offering “computers, Wi-Fi, access to the internet, bookable conference rooms and event spaces, as many different types of seating for people of all sizes and mobilities, and intergenerational spaces.”

“It is our hope that this becomes a space that other community organizations that currently exist as Instagram groups or Discord servers can use to spend time,” Stepansky said. “In this moment of tremendous challenge and physical and legislative violence, we are fighting back in all the ways that we can.”

Traub suggested that QT Library also has the chance to play offense; not only defense. “We can build a beacon,” she said. “It’s important for us not just to respond, respond, respond to the hate and the violence, but to show that another way is possible.”

Green also stressed the group’s commitment to accessibility with a roadmap featuring design choices like ramps and elevators if the space is multistory and considering questions like: will the bookshelves have ladders or will they be shorter than six feet?

“We’re trying to lift barriers and [create] access in everything that we’re doing,” added Stepansky, who noted that QT Library will be free to access.

And, of course, there will be books. QT Library will have books for all ages, from children’s books to young adult fiction and books for adults. Their titles will be by queer and trans authors or featuring queer and trans characters.

“I think having access to queer literature would have been so transformational for me,” said Emily Ann Talley, executive director. “If I had opened the jacket cover of a book and the author’s pronouns had been they/them, I would’ve thought, ‘Huh. I have questions. And this looks like answers.’”

Talley explained that with their Kickstarter funds, the team has begun pricing their book, software, and infrastructure needs. They said that the library intends to purchase their books directly from queer- and trans-owned booksellers as well as bookstores owned by people of color and indigenous communities.

“Our team is not as diverse as we would like it to be,” said Green, though noted they hope to expand their staff to reflect “the community we want to build.” The organization also turned to the local community for suggestions and feedback, via weekly Zoom sessions and anonymous surveys.

The QT Library has already begun programming for when their physical space opens like children’s story time, speed-dating, intergenerational exchanges, movie nights, and workshops led by queer and trans authors.

They have also been in conversation with likeminded businesses and organizations such as Washington’s Bi-Pan Library, the virtual Queer Liberation Library, and Somerville’s queer, feminist bookstore, All She Wrote Books. “We are one of many trying to amplify and create access for trans and queer stories,” said Traub.

In June, QT Library took part in the Boston Pride for the People festival by setting up a small, outdoor LGBTQ+ library. “It was our first big foray into the world. The goal for us was to make a little oasis, library living room away from all the chaos.” said Green. The space was complete with chairs, rugs, and select titles curated by the team.

During the event, Traub had a memorable interaction. “I saw a young person who was decked out in pride attire but looking a little cautious,” she said. “I asked the young person, ‘What’s your favorite book with an LGBTQ+ character?’ and the young person responded, ‘I haven’t read one … yet.’ That ‘yet’ is what we’re trying to help with.”

For more information about QT Library, visit QTLibrary.com.

