Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner died from ALS, family urges donations to Mass. General Hospital

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family told People . “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The death of photographer and model Bryan Randall, 57, whom Bullock began dating in 2015, was confirmed in a statement his family provided to People magazine.

The longtime partner of actress Sandra Bullock died Saturday after a protracted battle with ALS and the star’s family is asking people to send donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

On Instagram, Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, mourned the loss of Randall and urged people to make donations to the ALS Association and MGH.

“I‘m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teeming with salmon,” Bullock-Prado wrote. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.”

The Boston hospital is home to the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, which is “on a quest to discover life-saving therapies for approximately 500,000 people worldwide” affected by the rare neurological disease, according to the center’s website.

The ALS Association’s mission is to “discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.”

Bullock and Randall met when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015, People reported. Bullock’s many films include The Lost City, Bullet Train, Speed, The Blind Side, and “Heat.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.