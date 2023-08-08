Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history.

She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16.