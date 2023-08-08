Amid takeover rumors, Rapid7 set to lay off about 470 employees

Boston-based cybersecurity firm Rapid7 on Tuesday announced it was cutting 18 percent of its workforce, or about 470 jobs — one of the largest layoffs in recent years by a Boston tech company. The layoffs come amid rumors that the company has received a takeover bid from a private equity firm, Reuters has reported.

The cost-cutting plan will require Rapid7 to pay $24 million to $32 million in severance and other costs, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The plan also includes closing some offices, though the company did not specify where or how many. In 2019, Rapid7 moved into a large new headquarters office at the Hub on Causeway project atop North Station, and its profile has grown considerably in Boston’s business and tech world in recent years. The company even has its logo emblazoned on Bruins jerseys in the team’s first-ever jersey sponsorship deal.