Galvin and SEC plan to keep an eye on Wall Street AI

Galvin’s spokeswoman Debra O’Malley said that the companies contacted by Galvin have all said that they use AI systems. They include JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Tradier Brokerage, US Tiger Securities, E*TRADE, Savvy Advisors, and Hearsay Systems.

“This office is not against AI,” said Galvin. “We are all for new technology, which provides more options for users. But this is a dramatically new technology and we need to make sure there are protections for investors.”

Are artificial intelligence systems a blessing or a curse for investors? Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin doesn’t want to find out the hard way. So last week, his office reached out to seven investment firms seeking information on how the companies are using AI technologies.

Galvin’s particularly interested in whether the AI systems are programmed to put the financial well-being of the companies’ clients ahead of the companies’ own interests. He also wants to know whether investment companies provide their clients with full disclosure about their use of AI systems.

Gita Rao, senior lecturer in finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management, said there’s another potential risk: The possibility that an AI-powered investment advisor would simply make things up, so that clients could make poor decisions based on false information. This has become a familiar problem with popular AI tools like ChatGPT. Sometimes, in answer to a question, “you can find links to things in ChatGPT…and those links don’t exist,” said Rao. “It’s manufacturing information.”

On the other hand, Rao’s MIT Sloan colleague, principal research scientist George Westerman, said AI investment tools have the potential to be more trustworthy than human investment advisors, who will never be as predictable as computers. “You would expect the AI to be a better fiduciary, because the AI is consistent,” Westerman said. “We could actually test this machine really well, whereas you could never do that with a person.”

Galvin isn’t alone in fretting about AI investment tools. Last month the US Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules that would require investment companies to audit their AI tools, to make sure that they are programmed to place investors’ well-being ahead of the companies’ profits.

Sean P. Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.