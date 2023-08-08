Ginkgo Bioworks preps early-warning systems for next pandemic

Infectious viruses or bacteria are often found in an infected person’s bodily wastes. For decades, scientists have tracked the spread of diseases such as polio and cholera by sampling sewage. The results enable them to identify sources of infection, predict the likely number of new cases, and identify new variants of the disease.

The same unglamorous task is going on in Rwanda, with plans to begin soon at airports in Botswana, Qatar, and Panama, in a program pioneered by Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks . Ginkgo executive Matthew McKnight said he hopes to see similar testing setups around the world, using wastewater as an early-warning system against another pandemic.

Thousands of foreign travelers who fly into San Francisco International Airport are taking COVID-19 tests without knowing it. Since May, public health workers have collected sewage from planes’ toilets, searching for traces of the virus.

With the rise of COVID, the US established the first national wastewater surveillance system. But Ginkgo’s airport program takes the idea a step further, monitoring possible sources of infection as they arrive in the US.

McKnight, Ginkgo’s general manager for biosecurity, compares the effort to the early-warning radars built during the Cold War to detect Soviet bombers headed south over Canada.

“Our entire focus on the national security side is actually building what we think of as radar stations for dangerous biology,” McKnight said.

Best known for its efforts in ”synthetic biology” — custom-made enzymes and proteins for use in drugs and agricultural products — Ginkgo in 2020 launched a new biosecurity business, Concentric. By fiscal year 2022, the company derived $334 million, or 70 percent of its revenue, from biosecurity efforts driven by COVID testing services for schools and businesses.

The company has said that with the pandemic emergency at an end, its biosecurity revenues will fall by two-thirds to about $100 million this year.

Ginkgo's ultra-high throughput lab rapidly processes samples that contain variants of SARS-CoV-2. Ginkgo Bioworks

But McKnight said the devastation caused by the pandemic shows that Concentric’s work has just begun. The world needs better ways to monitor all manner of biohazards, including organisms engineered by terrorists or accidentally leaked from a lab.

“Unless we build the monitoring infrastructure that we’re talking about,” McKnight said, “there’s no way to centrally stop this kind of threat from expanding.”

Concentric’s airport surveillance system was created in cooperation with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical testing company XWELL. At participating airports, sewage is collected from airplanes before it’s flushed down the sewer system. The sample is a blend of waste from perhaps hundreds of passengers and from dozens of flights. Concentric sends samples to a lab in Kentucky for processing.

The wastewater analysis is combined with other data from public health agencies. For instance, if a new variant of COVID were reported in a particular country, tests of airplane sewage could reveal whether travelers are bringing the variant into the US. Public health officials could plan for possible surges of COVID infections and warn people to get vaccine booster shots.

The goal isn’t to keep infected people out of the US, said Rachael Piltch-Loeb, a research director at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Instead, it’s to help scientists identify new versions of the virus that might spread more rapidly.

“We’re doing it to have a better understanding of the diseases that are out there and potentially novel to the country,” said Piltch-Loeb. “The goal is to say, here is an indicator to our public health system that we need to look out for this variant.”

Ginkgo isn’t just on the lookout for COVID. The company’s Engineered Nucleotide Detection and Ranking system, or ENDAR, is designed to tackle one of the biggest challenges in biosecurity — determining whether a pathogen is all-natural or modified by humans.

It’s a question that still haunts the debate over the origins of COVID and whether the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Ginkgo Bioworks' logo drapes the New York Stock Exchange building. Courtney Crow/NYSE

Josh Dunn, head of design for Ginkgo’s computational biology team, is confident that humans haven’t tinkered with the virus. “Nearly all of us looked at that and nobody concluded they found any evidence of engineering,” said Dunn.

But the same question will arise in future pandemics. The company’s ENDAR system, developed with funding from the US Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, or IARPA, is designed to produce a quick answer. It uses a vast database of genetic signatures that are commonly found in modified organisms to determine whether an unfamiliar microbe shows signs of human manipulation.

And in July, Ginkgo won a new two-year IARPA contract to develop yet another biosecurity tool, one that may be attempting the impossible.

Lots of foodstuffs and medicines are produced by genetically modified bacteria, so it’s critical to protect these microbes from unauthorized tampering. So IARPA wants Ginkgo to develop a sort of flight data recorder for genetically engineered microbes, one that could reveal any illicit or accidental modifications.

The goal is to teach genetically engineered cells to make a record of every alteration made to them, and store the data in each cell’s genome. In theory, it would be much harder to manipulate such a cell without leaving fingerprints.

Dr. Michael Patterson, program manager at IARPA, concedes it’s a high-risk, high-reward project that might fall flat. “If we could do this,” he said, “we wouldn’t be working on it.”

But McKnight said Ginkgo should explore every option to ensure that future biological threats won’t take the nation by surprise.

“The most likely place for pathogens in the future are from people doing research all over the world,” he said. “If we are not building the monitoring system to track what is happening, you’re going to have individual performers, laboratory people, even with good intentions, making mistakes, and we will not have early enough warning.”

Ginkgo scientists sequencing biological material at their office in the Seaport district. Ginkgo Bioworks

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.