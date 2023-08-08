New food bank to serve Northern Essex County

Our Neighbor’s Table, an Amesbury-based nonprofit that provides free groceries and meals to 12 communities in Northern Essex County, broke ground Tuesday on the Seacoast Regional Food Hub in Salisbury. It’s part of a $7 million project to bring more food to the North Shore and create more efficient distribution for the Greater Boston Food Bank. The new facility uses a “hub and spoke model” that will give organizations from across the Lower Merrimack Valley access to additional storage and refrigeration so more people can be fed and less food wasted. As of now, excess food from wholesalers, retailers, and farmers is thrown out or goes to a pig farm. The project will serve Amesbury up to Lawrence, as well as Rowley, Boxford, and Newbury. — MACIE PARKER

MOVIE THEATERS

AMC makes money off of Mario

AMC Entertainment reported a modest second-quarter profit, beating analysts’ projections for a loss, thanks to the strong theatrical performance of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Profit amounted to $8.6 million, or 1 cent a share, reversing a year-ago loss, the theater chain said Tuesday. Revenue grew 16 percent to $1.35 billion. Analysts had forecast a loss of 4 cents a share and revenue of $1.29 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SATELLITES

Dish wants to buy back EchoStar

Dish Network is proposing to buy EchoStar, the satellite network operator it once owned, in an all-stock deal valued at about $4 billion as billionaire Charlie Ergen works to turn his struggling legacy pay-TV business into a wireless communications company. Every share of EchoStar will be converted into 2.85 shares of Dish, representing a premium of 12.9 percent for EchoStar stockholders, according to a company statement issued Tuesday. Existing Dish investors will own about 69 percent of the merged company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Biden’s top labor adviser to leave

President Biden’s top labor adviser is stepping down from her role, the White House announced Tuesday, leaving the administration without an experienced hand amid a series of contentious union negotiations. Celeste Drake is set to become the deputy director-general of the International Labor Organization — a United Nations agency that sets international labor standards — according to a person familiar with the matter. Drake helped the administration navigate tough negotiations between employers and unions that had implications for the US supply chains at West Coast ports, on freight railroads, and most recently with United Parcel Service Inc., which reached a tentative agreement last month with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKS

Moody’s downgrades 10 regional banks

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the credit ratings of 10 regional banks and put six other lenders on notice that they’re under review, the latest blow to an industry still reverberating from the March banking crisis that led three firms to collapse. The targeted banks remain vulnerable to nervous depositors and investors, risks from higher interest rates, and a weakening commercial real estate market, the credit rating agency said. The biggest bank to receive a downgrade was Buffalo-based M&T Bank, the 19th largest in the nation by assets, according to the Federal Reserve. Several larger banks are under review, including Bank of New York Mellon, US Bancorp, State Street, and Truist Financial. — WASHINGTON POST

AVIATION

Airlines warned about deicing Boeing 737 Max jets

US regulators are warning airlines to limit the use of an anti-icing system on Boeing 737 Max jets in dry air to avoid overheating engine-housing parts, which could cause them to break away from the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration says the risk to the flying public is serious enough that it will put the order into effect in just 15 days and without allowing public comment first. The FAA said if the engine inlet gets too hot, parts of the housing could come off and strike a window, causing decompression and a hazard to passengers in window seats. In 2018, a Southwest Airlines passenger died after part of the engine housing on an older version of Boeing’s 737 jet flew off and broke the window next to her seat. That engine failure started with a broken fan blade. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

US probing loss of power steering in some older Ram pickups

US auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers more than 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years. The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

NYT had a good quarter

The New York Times added 180,000 new digital subscribers in its second quarter, the company said Tuesday, bringing its total close to 10 million subscribers. The company reported adjusted operating profit of $92.2 million for the three months that ended in June, up from $76.2 million in the same period last year. The company reported total revenue of $590.9 million, a 6.3 percent increase from a year earlier. Revenue from digital and print subscriptions was $409.6 million, up 6.8 percent. Digital advertising revenue increased 6.5 percent for the quarter, to $73.8 million, while print advertising decreased 8.6 percent, to $44 million. The Athletic, the sports news website that the Times bought for $550 million in early 2022, lost $7.8 million in the quarter, down from a $12.6 million loss in the same period last year. Its revenue grew more than 55 percent, to $30.4 million, during that time. Advertising revenue more than doubled in that period, to $5.4 million. The Times added display advertising to The Athletic’s website and app in September. At the end of the quarter, there were more than 3.6 million subscribers with either a stand-alone Athletic subscription or who can access the sports site through a Times bundle subscription. Last month, the Times said it would disband its sports desk in the coming months and instead integrate more sports coverage from The Athletic. — NEW YORK TIMES

ECONOMY

Small businesses are more upbeat

US small business sentiment rose in July to an eight-month high amid a broader upswing in optimism about the outlook for the economy. An index maintained by the National Federation of Independent Business rose by 0.9 point to 91.9, the group said Tuesday. The share of small-business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months rose to the highest level since August 2021. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOTORCYCLES

New Harley is a hit in India

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. stopped taking bookings for a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle in India after receiving more than 25,500 orders. Hero said it had seen “overwhelming” demand for the Harley-Davidson X440 in the month since it started taking orders for the model, which it is producing in partnership with the American motorcycle icon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS