Toast moving across town to Fort Point for its new headquarters

A downtown headquarters deal has been a rare sight this year . Toast had previously leased more than 110,000 square feet in Boston’s Fenway, but paid its landlord Alexandria Real Estate Equities $16 million to break the lease early and hunt for a smaller office.

Toast selected 333 Summer St., a yellow brick-and-beam former textile mill in Boston’s Fort Point section, for its new headquarters. The space was formerly the headquarters of IT support company GoTo, which rebranded from LogMeIn last February following its $4.3 billion takeover by private equity firms. Toast plans to open the office in early 2024.

The restaurant tech company Toast Inc. has picked a new spot to store its peanut butter and jelly.

Toast did not share the size of its sublease deal with GoTo, and it’s not immediately clear how much space, if any, GoTo still occupies in the building. Real estate research reports indicated Toast was looking for 40 percent less space than it had previously occupied.

“Finding a new headquarters in Boston with flexible spaces to support our growing business and our collaborative way of working was essential,” said Beth Choulas, vice president of global real estate and workplace experience at Toast, in a statement. “We are eager to explore all that the Seaport offers —especially the restaurants.”

In a Tuesday announcement, Toast touted 333 Summer’s proximity to South Station and Boston Logan International Airport. The company plans for the office to have “flexible spaces geared toward building community ... and supporting a hybrid way of working,” community space, and a gym and basketball court.

The move comes after Toast came under pressure from Wall Street to reach profitability more quickly. Toast’s revenue increased 49 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of the year, while operating expenses grew 38 percent to $555 million. On Tuesday, the company said it forecast to be profitable on a cash flow basis excluding some costs for the full year.

Toast’s stock price, which had gained 12 percent so far this year, jumped another 13 percent in after hours trading after announcing the new headquarters and second quarter financial results.

Still, at less than $23, the stock price remains well below the company’s $40 per share initial offering price when it went public in September 2021.

Toast said it had about 4,500 employees worldwide, the same number of workers it reported at the end of 2022.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock. Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.