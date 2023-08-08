WeWork raises ‘substantial doubt’ about staying in business

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc. said there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating, citing sustained losses and canceled memberships to its office spaces. Its shares declined more than 14% in extended trading.

The co-working company will focus over the next 12 months on reducing rental costs, negotiating more favorable leases, increasing revenue and raising capital, WeWork said in a statement Tuesday.

The warning comes mere months after WeWork struck a deal with some of its biggest creditors and SoftBank to cut its debt load by around $1.5 billion and extend other maturities. Its bonds trade at deeply distressed levels. The company’s 7.875% unsecured notes due 2025 last changed hands for 33.5 cents on the dollar, according to data from Trace.