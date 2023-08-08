Coda Restaurant Group’s Toni Maiorino came to Boston as a nanny. Now, she soothes souls with good food and drink.

My title is director of people and wine. I always explain it as very similar to an assistant director of operations. As our group is growing — we have a third restaurant now, and we’re going to have a fourth this year — we really need somebody who has a focus on leadership and coaching and training. And a creative outlet for me is wine. We combined those two things for my growth and hopefully for the growth of the company, too.

Cambridgeport’s Toni Maiorino, 35, is the director of people and wine for Coda Restaurant Group. They run The Salty Pig and SRV in Boston, and the brand-new Gufo, an Italian restaurant in East Cambridge. Soon, they’ll introduce Portuguese-inspired Baleia restaurant in the South End. She landed here to follow a nannying job, and now she cares for people in a more sophisticated way: easing bad days with wine, food, and cheer.

Tell me about the new places.

Gufo is our third restaurant in the group. It’s in Cambridge. We took over the old Loyal Nine space, which is a huge honor, because it’s a beautiful space and they did such a great job with it. It’s Italian-American. We wanted to do something between SRV and Salty Pig, something we knew and felt really good about. The wine list there is Italian American, so it’s all Italian varietals grown in either Italy or the US.

It’s going to be an all-day concept as well. We’ll have a café starting at 8 a.m. and then we’ll be open straight through, so you can come in and do work during the day, have a drink, stay for dinner. It’s something for everyone. We’re also hoping to get a lot of families with kids too, because we’re all baby-crazy in the group and we love kids. There’s really nowhere in the Cambridge area with a large amount of outdoor space where you can just go and hang out.

But we’re waiting on an espresso machine — we’re hoping the cafe will be open next week.

And the other spot?

The next spot should be really exciting. It’s called Baleia. It’s a Portuguese-inspired restaurant. You’ll see a lot of North African flavors. The chef is Andrew Hebert. He was the chef at Salty Pig, and he is the opening chef for Gufo until Baleia is open. It will be casual fine dining, on par with the service level of SRV. It’s a beautiful, stunning buildout in the Troy building, in the old Area Four space.

What led you down this path?

It’s funny: I didn’t really grow up cooking with my family. I wasn’t exposed to food in that way. I grew up on very traditional suburban New Jersey takeout, red sauce, pizza, all the good stuff that I still love to this day. So I didn’t really have a super big introduction as a kid. I kind of came into it out of necessity.

I moved to Pittsburgh for about five or six years, and I went to art school. I thought I was going to be a photographer, but it didn’t really work out.

So I found a job hosting in a restaurant at this hilarious Irish fusion pub in Pittsburgh, which served corn beef and cabbage egg rolls. It was delicious and there’s no shame, but that’s where I got my start. I just was so enamored by it. There was just such an interesting motley crew of people who worked in restaurants coming from all different walks of life, people with crazy degrees, people trying to be actors and whatever. I was just sucked into it, and one thing led to another.

Also, my dad was a bartender growing up, but he was doing it when I was pretty little, so I didn’t remember too much. He would pick me up after school. It would be my dad and just a bunch of older gentlemen hanging out, smoking in bars. He’d put me in the kitchen and I would eat Saltine crackers and play the arcade games. I was really immersed in restaurants early on, even dive bars. One of my fondest memories was picking quarters out of the bar mats, which is really gross when you think about it.

Why did you come to Boston?

While I was hosting in Pittsburgh, I wasn’t making as much money as I needed to to stay afloat. I found a job nannying for a family there.

I was with them for about five years, and they were doctors and moving to Boston because their residency was over. They asked: “Would you be willing to move to Boston with us?” And I said, “That sounds great. Let’s give it a shot.” So I moved here with them and worked with them for about a year or two, also with the caveat that the boys were getting a little older and I’d need to find a job. This was 10-plus years ago when Craigslist was still a thing, and I saw an ad for a restaurant called Trina’s Starlite Lounge, looking for a host.

I was super nervous. I didn’t know anyone here. I didn’t know a single soul. So I just walked in and asked if they were hiring for hosts, and they said, “Come back next Saturday.” So I thought they were going to interview me, and they didn’t. They just had paperwork and hired me on the spot.

I literally could not be more grateful that this was the restaurant that I walked into. It set such a huge foundation for me. I worked there for about five years, and they taught me everything I needed to know about hospitality from top to bottom.

What were the biggest hospitality lessons that you took away from Trina’s?

One thing that was burned into my brain — and I pay it forward and tell everyone that I’m training — is you just never know what kind of day somebody has had who’s walked into your restaurant.

They could have gotten terrible news. They might have had a horrible day at work or a really gnarly commute. Just give them grace and the benefit of the doubt; try to turn their day around, whether they want to have a drink in peace or have friendly banter.

And [owner Beau Sturm] did every single job in the restaurant. He filled every single gap or hole that was possible. That was the type of leader he was: He could work in the kitchen. I’ve seen him work the fry station. He bartends when he needs to bartend; he fixes everything that’s broken when it’s broken. He’s just everything and everywhere. He taught me that, if you want to be really successful in owning a restaurant, you need to know how to do everything so you can help people and also train people.

How would you classify the Boston food scene?

That’s a great question. It’s an interesting food scene. I think there are a lot of really eager people here who want to open up restaurants and do their own thing. You get a really incredible mix of amazing restaurants. And then I think you get a lot of groups that are really big that open up a lot of restaurants really quick and without proper training and the right mindset.

Boston is really expensive, real estate’s expensive, and liquor licenses are expensive. You get all these out-of-town, huge corporations that come in and open up. I mean, Harvard Square looks totally different than it did 10 years ago, when I first moved here. There’s a lot of really great things about it and there’s a lot of room for improvement.

What would you improve?

I think the one major thing I would change about the Boston food scene is the turn-and-burn with people in restaurants. Speaking from the management side of things, there’s a reason why people don’t stay in restaurants a long time. There’s this mindset of, you know, people don’t work out right away, then you move on to the next.

I wish people would spend a little bit more time on the growth and development of people in their restaurants.

Has the culture in restaurants improved? Is it still so brutal?

I think there’s so much good out there, but there’s just so much room to be way better and to keep pushing, making an effort and being patient. But I don’t know why the culture is like that. I think there’s just an old-school mindset of: You mess up, you’re out, we’ll just find somebody else. There’s just not a lot of investment in people in some places. I wish I had a better answer why. I think it’s easy to be patient with people, if you’re hiring people who are in it for the right reasons.

What types of food do you wish there were more of? What ethnicities or styles of cuisine?

One of my favorite restaurants right now, and I think a lot of people’s, is Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester. I love it there. I would love to see more stuff like that. I love that they’re a smaller restaurant. I love that they’re not afraid and doing what they want to do the way they want to do it, putting a ton of flavor in things, with an amazing cocktail and wine program.

But I think there’s just this fear that, if you open up something small, you’re never going to stay afloat. And it’s a really challenging thing to do in Boston, to be small and stay afloat.

Where do you hang out when you’re not working?

I live in Cambridgeport, and I’ve lived either in Cambridge or Somerville since I’ve lived in Boston. I love this area. It’s a 15-minute bike ride to work at SRV, and it’s a 15-minute bike ride to Gufo. If there’s traffic, I can walk. It’s the perfect location for restaurants and my commute.

You can find me at Comfort Kitchen Café during the day. I love going there. I love State Park in Cambridge. I think it’s one of the best under-the-radar cocktail programs in the city, filled with amazing people. And I’m a big yoga person. You’ll find me at Down Under Yoga quite a bit. I love that studio. I try to be outside as much as possible in general: biking, paddle-boarding.

Favorite snack?

This is a weird answer, but when I need something quick, one of my favorite things to make is toast with peanut butter and shredded carrots on it. I probably have it once, twice, three times a week. It’s just such an easy thing and people are like: That’s really weird! But it’s really good. I don’t know. It’s the creaminess of the peanut butter and the crunch of the carrots. I can’t explain it. If you haven’t tried it, I recommend it.

