I’m bad at choosing partners

Q. I’ve only ever been in serious relationships. The first one was for years, we lived together, we started a business together, and then she broke up with me. It was a big mess. During that time, we still talked.

After she broke my heart, I was in an abusive relationship — a very controlling older woman. During that same time, I met love of my life — who then left me for another woman. After three years, she just up and decided to move out of our home, with all of our cats.

There’s much much more to the stories, of course, but long story short, I haven’t been alone in almost eight years. And all of my relationships have ended tragically. I’m still searching for the right woman. Maybe I just don’t know how to pick them.

Also, all three women in my life were connected. I met the woman I was with for three years because she had dated the woman I was with for four years, etc. A small world.

Looking for advice about choosing the right person. Looking forward to hearing from you.

— Single

A. Are you happy with the state of your own life, outside of love? Do you like your home, job, friends, hair, style, and whatever else is all yours? That’s where you should shift your focus. People tell me they meet great partners when they’re happy with themselves. It doesn’t always work that way — and you can’t put off dating until you’re perfect — but it’s nice to feel content or excited about your life before you meet someone new.

Consider it self-care. You’ve focused so much of your energy on others. Now it’s time to revel in an evening by yourself, spend hours with a friend, do a craft, or whatever makes your uncoupled time feel better.

As soon as single time feels more natural, you can go on dates and see what’s what. I’m not convinced you’re bad at picking partners, by the way. It does sound like you’ve overlapped relationships and haven’t given yourself much time to figure out how to regroup. Some great relationships turn into bad ones, so they end. Your first relationship might have been as wonderful as you thought — in the beginning. It was a complicated breakup that involved a business, but it was an experience, and it doesn’t mean you chose wrong. Life is messy. You can’t predict everything.

Remember, there is no rush. You can take your time getting to know someone; it can be a slow burn. Try to escape your small world. Apps are great for this, actually. They remind us there are faces and places we’ve never seen.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

You use a lot of exaggerated language — like “big mess,” “broke my heart,” “ended tragically” (for the latter, what do you mean: they died? Got a terminal disease?) I don’t think being so dramatic is helpful to you. (1) Get a therapist who is not only insightful but practical. (2) Put dating on hold for a year while you work on yourself and put these past chapters behind you. (3) Consider relocating, even to another town in the area. (4) Don’t expect a a relationship to be your be-all and end-all and to fix your life. You have to improve your own life. A compatible relationship is great and a worthy goal. But on the other side of the coin, look at all the painful breakups, ghosting, cheating, etc. It takes a thick skin and a strong positive outlook to date these days. JIVEDIVA

Many people are so afraid of being alone that they will stay in unhealthy relationships, and then leap into the next relationship, just to avoid any introspection. Stop that. Just try to be comfortable with yourself and stop pouring your entire heart and soul into every romantic interaction you have. Love yourself first, be confident in who you are, and be comfortable in your own skin. HIKERGALNH128

Be alone for a while. And widen your circles ASAP. WIZEN

