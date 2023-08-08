Maine Grains flour and cornmeal does good while tasting good

Maine Grains Liberation Farms Cornmeal. Maine Grains

Amber Lambke, the co-founder of Maine Grains, converted an old jailhouse in Skowhegan into a gristmill for processing organic grains and milling flour from wheat, rye, spelt, einkorn, and heritage varieties, like red fife and kamut. A stone-milled, medium-ground cornmeal is also produced with organic African white corn planted by hand on mounded hillsides and where vegetables grow underneath. The ears have a lovely sweetness and are sometimes surprisingly sprinkled with pink and yellow kernels. “The cobs are gorgeous, like decorative corn, and benefit from the fresh milling,” says Lambke. Its kernels impart a delicious natural sugar flavor to the cornmeal, which makes bread and muffins especially tasty. The crop comes from Liberation Farms in Wales, farmland tended by more than 200 Somali Bantu refugees. Farmers grow their own food and sell the surplus. “Corn is central to the farm’s activity and the farmers’ cultural traditions,” says Lambke. Somalians use it also to bake muufo, a crusty flatbread with a soft interior, and you’ll find a recipe on the back of the bag designated as Liberation Farm Cornmeal (2.4 pounds, $14.95). Additionally, Maine Grains donates 5 percent of the proceeds to the Somali Bantu Community Association, which supports the group and provides services and programs for new families. The company also offers bags of organic, coarsely ground flint cornmeal, polenta, and corn flour (2.4 bags $14.95), the crops also grown on Liberation Farms. Available at mainegrains.com.