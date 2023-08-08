More than 120 Betsey Johnson vintage designs will walk the runway at Somerville fashion show

“There’s just something so special about her that keeps us coming back and staying with it,” said Lexie Griffith, Boston resident and owner of Lexie Butterfly Vintage. The designer’s use of color and eclectic prints are what draws Griffith in the most.

In honor of the fashion icon’s 81st birthday, Lexie Butterfly Vintage — an online vintage shop specializing in psychedelic clothing from the 1960s and ‘70s — is hosting a fashion show of Betsey Johnson’s designs on Aug. 10. From 7 to 10 p.m. at Warehouse XI in Union Square, attendees can bask in the tulle, sparkle, and punk flare of the designer’s looks through the decades.

“She helped me wrap my head around fashion in a new way,” said Griffith. “Fashion is more than just what the industry tells you you should wear, it’s about your own creative expression. There are no rules when you have style.” Griffith said Johnson was invited to attend, but declined, sending the vintage collectors her best.

Griffith said her first Betsey piece — a pair of fishnet tights from a small store in Kansas — is still in her wardrobe rotation. Her now-18-year commitment to collecting vintage Betsey Johnson pieces will be presented at the fashion show, which will mainly focus on looks from the ‘60s through the ‘90s.

Somerville bartender Carrie Lyn, cohost of the show, is also presenting her personal Betsey Johnson finds. According to Griffith, Lyn has an extensive Betsey Johnson collection with pieces from the ‘90s through the 2010s.

In addition, other vintage shops and sellers have loaned their Betsey Johnson collections for the runway show. Among them are Cambridge fashion and lifestyle boutique We Thieves, online vintage store Darling Hush, and New York City vintage seller Carla & Carla.

In total, the show will feature more than 120 Betsey Johnson looks worn by volunteer models of all sizes, races, and gender identities. “We’re trying to make it a very inclusive event as best we can,” Griffith said. Finger food and snacks will be provided at the event, and the space has a lounge and cash bar.

Griffith said that about 70 percent of the clothing presented at the show will be available for purchase, but there are some from the archives that are only to be viewed.

The one archival item from her collection that Griffith said “will never be for sale” is a two-piece suit set from Betsey Johnson’s Alley Cat clothing label — one of her early 1970s lines with Alley Cat, a juniors’ sportswear brand. The outfit is a rainbow-checkered, corduroy palazzo pant and jacket with puffed sleeves.

“And when I say rainbow, I mean it’s super-duper bright checkers in a really nice corduroy material. It’s really impactful,” said Griffith. “That’s a piece from my archive that I tell everyone I will be buried in.”

Betsey Johnson Runway Through the Ages Fashion Show. Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets $25-$45 when purchased in advance, $30-$50 at the door. Warehouse XI, 11 Sanborn Court, Somerville. eventbrite.com.





Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.