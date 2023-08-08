Nordic Ware brings sturdy dinnerware to the table

New dinnerware from Minnesota company Nordic Ware. Nordic Ware

If you’re an avid baker, you likely have one or more of Nordic Ware’s long-lasting pans in your arsenal of bakeware. The Minnesota company has now introduced sturdy, stylish dinnerware suited to backyard dining and tossing in a tote to take on a picnic. There are 10-inch and 8-inch plates with high-sided rims, a feature that helps them stand out, and soup and salad bowls with 4-cup capacities — all made from BPA- and melamine-free plastic. The plates and bowls (stackable for easy storage) come in white, so they can easily be mixed and matched with other tableware and linens. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, you might use them every day. Each comes in a set of two: meal plates for $12.50; lunch plates, $11.50; bowls, $12. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, kitchen-outfitters.com; and nordicware.com.