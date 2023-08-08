Recipe: Chile crisp adds spice and heat to grilled shrimp with avocado mayonnaise

Serves 4

The Chinese pantry staple chile crisp caught momentum during the pandemic as home cooks tried ingredients they didn't know before. The spicy condiment is oil-based and contains dried chiles, onion, and spices. Several commercial brands are in the markets; the gold standard is the brand Lao Gan Ma. In this dish, the chile crisp is a garnish for grilled shrimp, which is served with avocado mayonnaise. The mayo and a simple cucumber salad contrast with the heat of the chile crisp and help tame the spice. Thread marinated shrimp onto skewers and cook them quickly on a hot grill. After sliding the shrimp off the skewers and topping with chile crisp, serve them with rice, cucumber salad, and the mayonnaise.

MAYONNAISE

1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and cut up Juice of 1 lime 1 clove garlic, grated ½ teaspoon sesame oil ½ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon sugar or mirin

1. In a food processor, combine the avocado, lime juice, garlic, sesame oil, mayonnaise, and sugar or mirin.

2. Pulse the mixture until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate.

CUCUMBER

1 slicing cucumber, thinly sliced 2 scallions, thinly sliced 1 tablespoon rice vinegar Salt, to taste ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1. In a bowl, combine the cucumber, scallions, rice vinegar, a generous pinch of salt, and cilantro. Toss well. Let the mixture marinate for 15 minutes.

2. With your hands, gently squeeze the cucumbers. Drain off and discard the excess liquid.

SHRIMP

Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill) 1 clove garlic, grated 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated 1 tablespoon honey 2 tablespoons ketchup Grated rind of 1 lime 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt, to taste 1½ pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 tablespoons chile crisp, or more to taste

1. Soak 6 bamboo skewers in cold water for 30 minutes.

2. Prepare a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

3. In a bowl, combine the garlic, ginger, honey, ketchup, lime juice, olive oil, and a pinch of salt. Whisk until blended. Add the shrimp, and toss well. Thread the shrimp on the skewers.

4. Grill the skewers for 6 minutes, turning halfway through cooking, or until opaque and cooked through.

5. Slide the shrimp off the skewers and transfer to plates. Top with chile crisp. Serve with cucumber salad, avocado mayonnaise, and rice.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick