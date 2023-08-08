Recipe: Spoon roasted beet salad, thinly sliced fennel, and chickpeas over arugula for a light summer supper

Serves 4

Toss roasted beets, thinly sliced fennel, and chickpeas in a colorful salad and serve it on a bed of arugula for a satisfying summer dinner. If you want to make this as a side dish for grilled chicken legs or swordfish, you'll have six servings. A sherry vinegar and mustard dressing provides a welcome sharpness for the sweet beets. To make the dish striking, choose a mix of red, golden, and yellow beets.

2½ pounds small or medium beets (about 10), scrubbed, and trimmed (use the leaves in another salad) 1 medium bulb fresh fennel, trimmed of stalks, reserve some fronds for garnish 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard Salt and pepper, to taste 6 tablespoons olive oil 1 can (about 15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 5 ounces baby arugula 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fennel fronds (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a 12-to-14-inch baking dish.

2. Place the beets in the baking dish in one layer. Cover with foil. Transfer to the oven and roast the beets for 1 hour, or until they are tender when pierced with a skewer. Remove the foil and let the beets cool to room temperature.

3. When the beets are cool enough to handle, work over the baking dish to catch any drips as you rub or peel off the skins. Discard the skins. Refrigerate the beets until using.

4. Trim the root end of the fennel bulb. Peel or cut off the tough, fibrous, outer layer of the bulb. Cut the bulb into quarters and remove the core from each piece. Cut the fennel into very thin slices.

5. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, mustard, and a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

6. Cut each beet into 6 or 8 wedges and place in a large bowl. Add the fennel, chickpeas, and about half of the dressing. Toss gently.

7. On a platter or 4 dinner plates, place the arugula. Spoon the beet salad on top. Sprinkle with the remaining dressing. Chop the fennel fronds and garnish the dish with the fronds.

Lisa Zwirn