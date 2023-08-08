Recipe: Yellow tomatoes, ripe cantaloupe, and local cukes go into this chilled, refreshing bowl

Serves 4

Luscious ripe cantaloupe, yellow heirloom tomatoes, and ultra-fresh local cucumbers are practically jumping into your farmers' market basket right now. Take them home and make this creamy (though there's no cream or yogurt), tangy, and subtly sweet soup for a warm summer night. Golden tomatoes are beautiful in a salad with an array of red ones, all cut into different shapes. But here, the thick flesh of the yellow tomatoes adds to the heft of the chilled soup. First you need to peel off the skins by letting them sit in boiling water for a few minutes. They go into a blender with the ripe melon, peeled cucumber, sourdough bread cubes soaked in olive oil and vinegar, and almonds. Once the mixture is pureed into a pretty apricot color, chill it, allowing two to three hours (or add a few ice cubes to hasten the process.) Ladle it into bowls and sprinkle with olive oil and a few pinches of Aleppo or crushed red pepper. It's a very refreshing bowl. Summer food doesn't get much better.

2 thick slices white sourdough bread, crusts removed, bread cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1¾ cups water ¼ cup olive oil 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar Juice of 2 limes 2 tablespoons honey Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 medium (1 1/2 pounds) yellow tomatoes ½ ripe cantaloupe, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch pieces 1 slicing cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into thick slices ⅓ cup whole unskinned almonds Olive oil (for sprinkling) Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper (for garnish)

1. Have on hand a large heatproof bowl.

2. In a large bowl that will hold all the ingredients, combine the bread cubes, water, olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper; set aside.

3. Bring a kettle of water to a boil. Use a paring knife to core the tomatoes. Cut a shallow cross through the skin at the base of each tomato. Place them in the bowl and pour enough boiling water over them to cover them. Let the tomatoes sit for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the skins wrinkle and pull away easily from the tomatoes. Drain the tomatoes, rinse with cold water until they are cool enough to touch, and transfer to a plate. Peel them. Cut the flesh into 1-inch pieces.

4. Add the tomatoes, melon, and cucumber to the bread. Toss well.

5. Slip the almonds into a small plastic bag. Seal the bag and tap it with a rolling pin until the nuts are broken into small pieces.

6. In a blender, puree the almonds with 2 cups of the tomato mixture and some of the liquid in the bowl. When it is smooth, add the remaining tomato mixture and continue to puree until smooth. If necessary, do this in batches. Transfer to a bowl and stir well. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper, if you like.

7. Chill the soup for 2 to 3 hours, or until it is cold. (If you need to speed up the process, add a few ice cubes and stir until the soup is cold.)

8. Ladle the soup into bowls. Sprinkle them with olive oil and a few pinches of Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas