The internet is having a ‘tomato girl’ summer, and its roots began last year in New England

But, despite its European inspiration, this newly-trending aesthetic also has ties to a New England concept known as “coastal grandmother.”

The love apple is appearing on every surface from smock dresses to sourdough bread as part of a new trend inspired by the Mediterranean coast and dolce vita lifestyle: the “tomato girl” aesthetic.

Tomatoes are the fruit of the summer — and not just because they’re in season.

The term was coined by TikTok creator Lex Nicoleta and derived from the day-to-day wear of those with summer homes in Yarmouth, Duxbury, and the like. Coastal grandmother style is beachy and preppy, but laid back. When the aesthetic hit peak popularity last summer, thick-knit fisherman sweaters, flowing white pants, and a palette of neutrals and light blues were all the rage. The trend even became famous enough to inspire influencer vacations in Nantucket.

Advertisement

The tomato girl is this year’s iteration of last summer’s New England-inspired trend, according to fashion blogs and trend websites. It has many of the same characteristics — effortless style, low-maintenance beauty, and an appreciation for the outdoors — but instead adopts a more colorful palette.

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone color institute, gave a trend presentation to the company on coastal grandmother last year. She said that coastal grandmothers and tomato girls alike drew their color palettes from their environments, whether that was sandy beaches and olive forests in the Mediterranean or coastal getaways on the New England coast. Pressman recognized both micro trends as products of a digital age with a thirst for simpler times.

“People are looking for a story, and they’re looking to history,” she said. “How much nicer it is to look back to a time when things seemed less difficult… there’s a comfort level with the familiar.”

Advertisement

The tomato girl aesthetic, pioneered on Tiktok but recognized by Teen Vogue and Architectural Digest, flaunts a bright color palette with fresh fruits and vegetables. Those having a “tomato girl summer” are likely indulging in fresh fruits and vegetables, wearing espadrilles and wicker handbags, and picnicking in comfy dresses and light, bright colors. The aesthetic incorporates patterns and textures like gingham, wicker, and linen. Think: 1950s summer vacation.

Pressman said the tomato girl aesthetic — like many others today — relies on nostalgia but incorporates modernity. For example, the vintage-looking lemon- and tomato-print dresses that are trending today are inspired by those that were popular in the 1950s and ’60s but made from more comfortable materials, and have modern silhouettes.

A focal point of the tomato girl aesthetic is, of course, the color red — specifically, Pantone’s 18-1660 TCX “Tomato”. Pressman said this timeless hue works its way into many trends, adding a “look at me” effect.

But, she said, when put in the context of the tomato girl’s ruffles, prints, and espadrilles, the color takes on an entirely new meaning.

Pressman said tomato girl and other micro trends are indicative of an internet-wide search for authenticity. Whether it’s a modern take on the dolce vita lifestyle or a reinterpretation of seaside generational wealth, each micro trend allows consumers to get closer to true self-expression.

When asked whether micro trends feed into consumerism and encourage people to buy more, Pressman said she believes they actually have the opposite effect. Instead of a pressure to conform to macro trends, she said, buyers have more aesthetics to identify with and more opportunities to experiment with personal style.

Advertisement

For instance, a few decades ago, she said, there was an unwritten rule not to wear white after Labor Day. This rule has since gone out the window — “as it should” — now that micro trend niches have filled the gaps.

“It’s no longer catwalk rules,” she said.

Today, Pressman said, there is far less of a need to dress like everyone else because authenticity and personal style is valued by consumers. The rapid evolution of trends makes it less necessary to participate in each one, so consumers are free to pick and choose what they like.

But this lack of clear trends makes marketing more difficult, as brands must build relationships with customers rather than catering to what’s popular, Pressman said. The quick turnover of niche aesthetics like coastal grandmothers and tomato girls presents challenges for sales teams and trend forecasters alike, as what’s in one day could be out of style the next.

While it’s unclear whether the tomato girl aesthetic is here to stay, Pressman predicts that future trends will continue to look to the past for inspiration. There’s an “angst and conflict” in our culture, and a thirst to escape to seemingly simpler times, Pressman said. For this reason, whatever the next trend may be, it may likely play on nostalgia again.

Advertisement

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.