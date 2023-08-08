Unlike movie theater audiences, TV viewers aren’t captive to ads

Instead of analyzing, I’ll gripe about something that has irritated me for years now. Every time I go to a movie theater, I am dumbstruck by the number of ads I have to sit through before the feature. I’m not talking about what runs on the screen before the official start time so much as what’s on after it, notably the relentless number of previews, which, we sometimes forget, are ads.

I’ll save you from my opinion of “Barbie,” since there is an abundance of Barb-analysis out there. Turns out there is a lot to say about the politics, aesthetics, and philosophical meaning of Barbie, Ken, and their plastic community. But friends, I must ask you, when will Chatty Cathy get her due? WHEN?

My “Barbie” screening began 23 minutes after the 2 p.m. time listed in the paper. That’s, you know, enough time to take a shower, or do a light workout, or take my dog out for a walk. It’s a bit shocking to me, a TV viewer who has always hated watching 20+ minutes of ads across an hourlong show. But at least with TV ads, which I see much less often in this age of streaming and pay cable, I can do something else while they run. There’s not much to do sitting in a dark theater.

I suppose that’s an important reason that there are so many ads: We are captives, and theaters want to sell to us while they’ve got us, encouraging us to come back for other movies down the line. Also, some use those 23 minutes to go buy popcorn and candy at the concession stand, which is how theaters make money.

But still, it’s a drag, and I’m afraid my neighbors heard me sigh more than once before “Barbie” actually started. Alas, I arrived on time.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.