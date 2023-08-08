Willie’s Superbrew is back

The two new flavors of Willie’s Superbrew hard cider. Willie’s Superbrew

After a hiatus, Willie’s Superbrew, a brand of popular hard seltzers, relaunched this summer, and you can now find them back on shelves. The drinks are still brewed in Rhode Island, and the company is headquartered in North Carolina, but the brand actually originated in Truro on Cape Cod in 2015 as Farmer Willie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer. Now Willie’s Superbrew has a Juicy Tangy Zesty hard seltzer brewed with an abundance of ginger, lemons, and turmeric to make a fizzy cooler perfect for a steamy summer day. A second flavor, Juicy Mango Tango, is brewed with mango and passionfruit and has a refreshing tropical taste. Fermented and made with only real fruit, herbs, and spices, both are fruity and tangy, with 150 to 160 calories and 4.5 percent alcohol ($11.99 to $13.99 for a four-pack, 16-ounce cans). Fans can look forward to upcoming flavors, such as Juicy Hazy Hoppy — bold hops meet real pineapple and mango —slated for this fall, says CEO Mark Hegedus. “We expect to share more gluten-free, vegan additions and seasonal releases in 2024,” he says. The new flavors are available at Blanchards, 103 Harvard Ave., Allston, 617-782-5588; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Contan Liquors, 115 Alewife Brook Pkwy., Somerville, 617-625-0868. superbrew.com.