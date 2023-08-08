Taco recipes for Tuesday or any night of the week

Though Taco Tuesday usually means going out, we design our taco recipes to be truly weeknight friendly, loaded with contrasting textures and flavors that come together in an hour or less. Our version of tacos gobernador, for instance, pairs quick-cooking sautéed shrimp with green peppers, shredded mozzarella, and briny pickled jalapeños stuffed into crispy pan-fried tortillas. In our tacos al pastor, we use pineapple twice, pureed into the marinade for cumin-spiced pork tenderloin and grilled to balance sweetness. And our take on Mexican kebabs takes the skewer out of the equation by sautéing flank steak for a taco filling with bacon, peppers, onion, tomato, and melted slices of cheese.

Advertisement

Grilled Tacos al Pastor

Makes 4 servings

To help simplify prep, purchase an already peeled and cored pineapple.

The four chipotle chilies in this recipe yield medium-hot spiciness; if you like, reduce the heat by using only two or three. And, be sure to use ancho chili powder, not regular, in this recipe. Regular chili powder is a blend containing herbs, spices, and salt in addition to chili; ancho chili powder is nothing more than ground ancho chilies. If you can’t find ancho chili powder, purchase whole ancho chilies and remove the stems and seeds. Tear the pods into small pieces and pulverize them in a spice grinder.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Leftover pork does not keep well because the raw pineapple will break down the meat. If you don’t plan to serve all of the pork, set some aside before adding the sauce at the end.

1 medium pineapple, peeled

¼ cup grape-seed or other neutral oil, plus more for the pineapple and grill grate

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

8 medium garlic cloves, peeled

4 chipotle chilies in adobo, plus 1 tablespoon adobo sauce

4 teaspoons ground cumin

4 teaspoons ancho chili powder

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Advertisement

2 tablespoons lime juice, divided, plus lime wedges, to serve

1¼-pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin and halved lengthwise

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

8 corn tortillas, warmed

Finely chopped white onion, to serve

Cut seven ½-inch-thick rounds from the pineapple. Quarter two of the rounds, trimming and discarding the core, and place the pieces in a food processor or blender. Add the oil, brown sugar, garlic, chipotles and adobo, cumin, ancho powder, and 4 teaspoons salt. Process or blend until smooth, about 1 minute, scraping the bowl or jar as needed. Pour ½ cup of the puree into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish; pour the rest into a small bowl, then stir in 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and set aside.

Place the tenderloin halves between 2 large sheets of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet, gently pound the pork to an even ½-inch thickness. Season both sides of each piece with salt and pepper, place in the baking dish, and turn to coat with the puree. Let marinate while you prepare the grill.

Prepare a grill for direct, medium-high heat cooking. For a charcoal grill, spread a large chimney of hot coals evenly over one side of the grill bed; open the bottom grill vents. For a gas grill, set all burners to medium-high. Heat the grill, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate.

Brush the 5 remaining pineapple rounds with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a single layer on the hot side of the grill and cook until charred on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Place the tenderloin halves on the hot side of the grill and cook, uncovered, until nicely grill-marked, about 3 minutes. Using a wide metal spatula, scrape the pork free from the grill grate, then flip. Cook until the second sides are nicely grill-marked and the center reaches 140 degrees or is just barely pink when cut into, about another 3 minutes. Transfer to a large plate and let rest for about 5 minutes.

Advertisement

Chop the pineapple slices into rough ½-inch pieces, trimming and discarding the core. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the cilantro, the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cut the pork crosswise on the diagonal into thin slices. Transfer to a medium bowl, pour in any pork juices on the plate, then stir in 3 tablespoons of the reserved pineapple puree. Serve the pork, the chopped pineapple, and the remaining reserved pineapple puree with the tortillas, chopped onion, and lime wedges.

Shrimp and Cheese Tacos (Tacos Gobernador) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Shrimp and Cheese Tacos (Tacos Gobernador)

Makes 4 servings

The recipe calls for medium shrimp, but since they’re chopped, you can use large or extra-large—whatever is most convenient. Swap in corn tortillas for the flour if you like, though you’ll need to heat them before adding the filling so they won’t break when folded. Just pop them in the hot skillet for a few seconds per side until pliable.

Advertisement

1 pound medium (41/50 per pound) shrimp, peeled, deveined (tails removed), cut into ¾-inch pieces and patted dry (see headnote)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

1 small white or yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper or poblano chili, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

3 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (2 cups)

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more to serve

3 tablespoons pickled jalapeños, chopped, plus 1 tablespoon brine

8 6-inch flour or corn tortillas (see headnote)

Lime wedges or guacamole or sour cream or a combination (optional, for garnish)

Season the shrimp with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; set aside. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon oil until shimmering. Add the onion, bell pepper, and ½ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and shrimp, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp turn opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large bowl; wipe out and reserve the skillet. Stir in the cheese, cilantro, and pickled jalapeños and their brine into the shrimp mixture. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Divide the filling evenly among the tortillas (about ½ cup each) and spread it to cover half of each tortilla. Fold the unfilled sides over and press.

In the same skillet over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon oil until shimmering. Add four of the tacos and cook until golden brown on the bottoms, about 2 minutes. Using a wide spatula, flip the tacos and cook, adjusting the heat as needed, until browned on the second sides, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter.

Advertisement

Cook the remaining tacos in the same way using the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Serve sprinkled with additional cilantro and garnishes, if using.

Steak and Bacon Tacos (Tacos de Alambre) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Steak and Bacon Tacos (Tacos de Alambre)

Makes 4 servings

Tacos de alambre, the skillet version of Mexican beef kebabs (alambres), feature steak, bacon, peppers, onion, tomato, and a blanket of melted cheese. If you like, serve the tacos with additional toppings to add fresh notes to balance the richness. We like sliced avocado, a squeeze of lime juice, shredded cabbage, and fresh cilantro.

Don’t be alarmed by the number of jalapeños in this recipe. With all of the seeds removed, the dish is quite mild. But if you’d like some chili heat, leave the seeds in as many chilies as you like.

1 pound flank steak, cut into thirds with the grain, then thinly sliced against the grain

1½ teaspoons ground cumin, divided

1½ teaspoons chili powder, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

6 ounces bacon, chopped

1 medium white onion, halved and thinly sliced

4 large jalapeño chilies, stemmed, halved, seeded, and thinly sliced

5 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

4 ounces sliced Jack or Muenster cheese

8 corn tortillas, warmed

In a bowl, season the steak with ½ teaspoon of cumin, ½ teaspoon of chili powder, and ½ teaspoon each salt pepper, tossing to coat. Set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a small bowl. Pour off and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

Return the skillet to medium-high heat and warm the fat until shimmering. Add half of the steak in an even layer and cook without disturbing until well browned, 1½ to 2 minutes. Stir and continue to cook until no longer pink, 30 seconds. Using tongs, transfer the steak to a bowl. Using the fat remaining in the pan, repeat with the remaining beef. Wipe out the skillet.

Return the skillet to medium-high heat, add the onion and cook without stirring until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chilies, garlic, the remaining 1 teaspoon cumin, the remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper, then cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Reduce to medium-low heat and stir in the tomatoes and ¼ cup water.

Continue to cook, stirring occasionally and crushing the tomatoes, until the tomatoes are fully softened, about 7 minutes. Stir in the beef and accumulated juices. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Layer the cheese on top, then sprinkle with the bacon. Cover, reduce to low, and cook until the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with tortillas for making tacos.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.