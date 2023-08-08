After sewer discharge, Cambridge health officials issue warning for part of Charles River

Health officials in Cambridge have issued a public warning for the lower portion of the Charles River after heavy rains on Tuesday forced a sewer discharge into the water.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the water, due to the potentially harmful bacteria from the stormwater and sewage, until Thursday at 3 p.m., the health department said in a statement.

Communities with a combined sewer system collect wastewater and stormwater into one pipe. In the event of heavy rains, an overflow occurs, causing stormwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a river, lake or the ocean.