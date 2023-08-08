After sewer discharge, Cambridge health officials issue warning for part of Charles River

Health officials in Cambridge have issued a public warning for the lower portion of the Charles River after heavy rains on Tuesday forced a sewer discharge into the water.
The public is advised to avoid contact with the water, due to the potentially harmful bacteria from the stormwater and sewage, until Thursday at 3 p.m., the health department said in a statement.
Communities with a combined sewer system collect wastewater and stormwater into one pipe. In the event of heavy rains, an overflow occurs, causing stormwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a river, lake or the ocean.
The discharge is necessary to prevent potentially contaminated water from overflowing into homes, businesses and streets, the statement said.
The Cambridge and Boston sides of the river just upstream of the Boston University Bridge to the Harvard Bridge are the areas that may be impacted, the department said.
The public should avoid contact with impacted areas of the river due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants carried by stormwater, such as fertilizers or pesticides, the department said.
The department advises against water activities, such as paddle boarding, boating, and fishing.
