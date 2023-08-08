Boys, 13 and 15, arrested for assault at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing; security guard stabbed, police say

Earlier, Macy’s security personnel had gone to the bottom level of the store, where juveniles were allegedly causing a disturbance.

Officers arrested the two boys, ages 13 and 15, around 5:36 p.m. Monday “following a stabbing incident” at the store on Washington Street, Boston police said in a statement.

“The juveniles became aggressive towards security, and struck him multiple times with pillows,” the statement said. “One of the juveniles pulled out a knife and held it to one of the security guard’s stomach. The security guard attempted to disarm the suspect, and he was punched multiple times, and was cut on his hand.”

The guard, fearing for his safety, tried to leave the area but was “pursued” by the teens, police said.

“A second security guard tried to assist, and was also attacked by the juveniles who fled the store,” the statement said.

But officers quickly spotted them.

“Officers immediately observed a suspect being chased by Transit Police Officers,” the statement said. “Officers exited their cruiser and attempted to stop the suspect. A struggle ensued, and officers were able to place the suspect into handcuffs.”

Police recovered a knife from the suspect’s pants pocket, according to the statement, and the second suspect was apprehended soon after.

“The second suspect was taken into custody without incident, and a knife was recovered from his waistband,” the statement said. “The victim was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Now the youths are facing juvenile charges.

“The 13-year-old juvenile and 15-year-old juvenile are both charged with; Delinquent to wit; Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon to Wit Knife, and Delinquent to wit; Assault and Battery,” police said. “Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.