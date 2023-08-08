Cambridge School Committee to consider universal eighth grade Algebra 1 access

“There are kids in Cambridge who are ready for more,” David Weinstein said. “Some kids who are ready for that are getting that opportunity [outside the district], but it’s not an equitably available opportunity... We believe it should be available, without tracking kids.”

The proposed policy , sponsored by members David Weinstein, Rachel Weinstein (no relation), and Caroline Hunter leaves the details up to administrators but says the district should not put students into separate tracks that take either advanced or grade-level math classes.

The Cambridge School Committee will consider Tuesday evening a policy that would make Algebra 1 available to all eighth-graders by 2025, following months of controversy over a district policy that limits options for students to take the course before ninth grade.

Advertisement

In the last couple of years, nearly half of students entering Cambridge’s high school from outside the district have placed out of Algebra 1, while less than 20 percent of those from district middle schools have done so, according to district data.

Under the proposal, the district would offer a program to prepare students for eighth-grade Algebra 1 starting this fall, would train math teachers over the next four years in instructing classrooms of students of various skill levels, and would provide “in-school, school-year opportunities to all students to complete Algebra 1 before 9th grade” by 2025.

The proposal is one of several math-related items on the agenda for Tuesday’s Cambridge School Committee meeting. District leaders will also provide a math update, which Weinstein said includes a proposal that aligns with his motion, while another motion from committee members calls for a roundtable discussion on mathematics to inform potential policy changes.

Weinstein said he expected his motion to pass Tuesday, based on prior School Committee discussions of the issue.

The School Committee has previously issued policies calling for middle school Algebra 1 a number of times, including in 2013, the motion notes. The district used to offer an accelerated math program that included middle school algebra but phased it out from 2017 to 2019 in the face of stark racial disparities in who was taking the advanced classes.

Advertisement

The motion also calls for annual reviews “to ensure that there are no unintended inequities in math mastery and in completion of Algebra I before 9th grade.”

The district’s aim in phasing out its advanced math pathway was to reduce disparities between low-income children of color and their more affluent peers. But some families and educators have argued the decision has had the opposite effect, limiting advanced math to students whose parents can afford to pay for private lessons, like the popular after-school program Russian Math, or find other options for their kids.

The issue, critics say, is that without taking Algebra 1 in middle school, it’s difficult for students to reach advanced classes later that would better prepare them for STEM college degrees and career paths — although not impossible because Cambridge high school students can “double-up” and take two semester-long honors math classes in a single year.

A partial expansion of middle school algebra is already underway in Cambridge, after a several-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three of the seven units covered in Algebra 1 will be added to the eighth-grade curriculum this school year. District leaders have said they intend to further expand offerings, but have yet to share any details. The district also offers a free online summer program that incoming ninth-grade students can use to place out of Algebra 1.

Advertisement

The same questions are being debated around the country. The California Board of Education, for example, recently passed a new state math framework that discourages eighth-grade algebra. Leaders there say the controversial measure is necessary because when the state pressured districts to offer eighth-grade algebra, many students were unprepared for the course and had to repeat it.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Dr. Henrietta S. Attles Meeting Room at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, live-streamed at www.cpsd.us and broadcast on Cambridge Educational Access TV (CEATV) Channel 98/99. Residents can sign up for public comment.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.