Chris Christie in N.H. takes aim at fellow GOP candidates over Ukraine war

Men have had their eyes gouged out and their ears cut off before being bound and gunned down, women have been raped and killed, and thousands of children have been taken from their families to Russia for brainwashing, Christie said, describing horrors consistent with reports from the United Nations and human rights groups.

During a town hall event at Colby-Sawyer College, Christie described the bombed-out cityscapes he saw and recounted the horrific stories he heard from those he met on the ground. He lauded the bravery and commitment of the Ukrainian people to defend their home against Russia’s aggression.

NEW LONDON, N.H. — Fresh off of his unannounced visit to war-torn Ukraine, former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey called out his fellow Republican presidential candidates Tuesday evening for their stances on Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Christie, who spoke about Ukraine for more than 30 minutes at the beginning of the town hall, drove home the emotion of his message by describing a photo of a young Ukrainian girl who was killed while out walking her dog. The image showed her laying lifeless with the leash still in her hand, he said.

“The country I’ve grown up in would never, ever let this happen to an ally without helping,” Christie said. “And we have people right now in this race for president who have called what I just described to you a ‘territorial dispute.’”

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is the GOP presidential candidate who characterized Russia’s war on Ukraine as a “territorial dispute,” though he later walked back that comment after weathering criticism from fellow Republicans.

DeSantis had said that “becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia” isn’t a US national security priority. The Republican frontrunner, former president Donald Trump, said DeSantis copied that position from him.

While Trump still holds a commanding lead among likely GOP primary voters, DeSantis is trailing in a distant second, and some polls show Christie — a former Trump ally who has been campaigning on an expressly anti-Trump message ahead of the 2024 election — may be nipping at DeSantis’ heels in New Hampshire.

Christie said it’s appropriate to have extensive debate about the use of American military strength and resources, but he directly criticized both Trump and DeSantis for downplaying the war in Ukraine and indulging in political rhetoric about aid to the nation under attack.

Chris Christie lays flowers at a memorial for soldiers killed in Russia's invasion in Moshchun, Ukraine, on Aug. 4. Oksana Parafeniuk/For The Washington Post

Eric Boyer, a professor who teaches political science at Colby-Sawyer College, said after Tuesday’s town hall that he hopes Christie’s message about aid to Ukraine resonates with voters. He said he’s been shocked by the way other Republican candidates seem uninterested in helping a democracy under attack by a dictator.

Boyer, an independent voter, said helping Ukraine defend itself is “a moral issue” and also a strategic concern. China, for example, could decide to take steps to annex Taiwan.

“It’s a dangerous precedent to say we won’t step up in this rather small way we’re being asked to step up,” he said. “It would send a dangerous message to other leaders that are eyeing territory.”

The US has sent more than $66 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to numbers compiled by The Washington Post. That includes military, financial, and humanitarian aid.

Another GOP presidential candidate who visited Ukraine this summer, former vice president Mike Pence, similarly criticized both Trump and DeSantis last month.

Christie mocked Trump for claiming he would end the war in 24 hours, if elected to another term as president — “He’s going to turn Ukraine over to Vladimir Putin,” he said — and he said American voters need to recognize that the 2024 election is about the character of who occupies the Oval Office.

“As I’m walking around Ukraine, he’s waltzing into a courtroom in Washington, D.C., to tell us that he’s being indicted for us,” Christie said of Trump. “For us!”

“How lucky are we that we have such a selfless, magnanimous leader,” Christie added with a sarcastic tone that drew laughs from the audience of about 120 people.

Christie didn’t spare the Democratic incumbent, President Biden. He said the front-runners from both parties have behaved as though the presidency is designed to enrich the worst of their offspring.

Christie also knocked DeSantis over his past equivocation about the 2020 election. DeSantis said directly in an interview released Monday that Trump lost, so Christie slowly clapped his hands in sarcastic applause for the Florida governor’s confirmation of old news.

Christie called Trump “a stranger to the truth,” and he likened DeSantis to “New Coke” — meaning that DeSantis is offering a doomed product that’s only a slight variation on what Trump has been offering.

“I don’t think we need a slight change from the character and approach of Donald Trump,” he said. “I think we need a significant change.”

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.