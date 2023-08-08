Coast Guard video shows rescue of three fishermen after their boat sank 5 miles off Nantucket

Using a helicopter and a rescue swimmer, the US Coast Guard rescued three fishermen whose boat sank five miles off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday.
In social media posts, the Coast Guard said it received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, or EPIRB, alert on Saturday from the crew of the Miss Kara, a fishing vessel, that sank off the coast of Nantucket.
Air Station Cape Cod and Station Brant Point responded and located the men bobbing in the Atlantic, holding onto each other and a floating, large orange ball, struggling to stay afloat.
An MH-60 helicopter and crew, including its rescue swimmer, located the men in choppy seas and lifted them to safety in a metal basket. A short video posted online shows the men floating in the water and being hoisted into the helicopter.
The chopper flew back to Hyannis where the men were provided emergency medical aid, the Coast Guard said.
No further details on what caused the ship to sink or where the vessel is registered were immediately available Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
