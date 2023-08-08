Officials advise caution, and keeping a close eye on small pets, after coyote sightings in Jamaica Plain

“Whenever coyotes demonstrate aggressive behavior, or appear sick or injured, animal control officers are dispatched immediately,” the statement said.

Animal Care and Control has received calls reporting coyote appearances in Jamaica Plain and has provided residents with guidance about dealing with the animals. Animal control officers are available 24 hours a day to address any threats to public safety, the department said in a statement.

Boston officials said Tuesday that residents should not be alarmed by the sight of coyotes in the city, but should keep an eye on small pets for their safety, after Jamaica Plain residents reported a series of sightings in the neighborhood.

The department has received no reports of coyotes behaving unusually and often has officers in Jamaica Plain, where they perform routine patrols when necessary, according to the statement.

NBC 10 Boston obtained video from a security camera in Jamaica Plain showing a coyote that picked up a dog in its mouth and then ran away on Friday morning.

It is not unusual for coyotes to appear in the daytime, and while the animals may seem comfortable in yards, parks, or city streets, they usually avoid direct contact with people and obnoxious behavior can drive the animals away, officials said.

City officials encourage “hazing” the animals, which “includes yelling, raising arms, throwing small objects near them, using an air horn (or noise maker), or spraying them with a hose,” according to the statement.

“We remind residents that when coyotes are harassed, it is normal behavior for them to just walk away; they don’t necessarily always run away as people expect,” Animal Care and Control said. “We do advise that coyotes can view small pets as a food source, therefore, we recommend that pets be kept under their owners’ direct supervision, when outdoors.”

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says coyotes are “extraordinarily adaptable to a wide range of habitats,” thriving in rural, suburban, and even urban areas. Mature animals can weigh 30 to 50 pounds but often appear larger because of their thick fur.

“They will utilize whatever food is naturally available, including small animals, birds, insects and fruits, as well as artificial sources such as garbage, pet food, birdseed, and compost,” according to a state fact sheet on coyotes.

MassWildlife recommends that residents secure their garbage and compost, close off access to crawlspaces, clear the ground of any fallen fruit from trees or seed from bird feeders, and never feed or attempt to pet coyotes.

To contact Boston Animal Care and Control, call 617-635-5348 or use the city’s 311 system. To reach state Environmental Police, call 800-623-8075. Decisions to move coyotes are made by MassWildlife, which can be reached at 508-389-6300.





