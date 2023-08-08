Head of Massachusetts child welfare agency to leave for D.C. advocacy organization

Her last day at DCF is scheduled for late September, a state spokesperson said.

Linda Spears, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Family Services, will join the Child Welfare League of America in October as president and chief executive officer, CWLA announced Monday. Spears had worked at the Washington-based organization for 22 years until 2015, when Governor Charlie Baker appointed her to the top job at DCF.

The longest-serving commissioner of the state’s child welfare agency plans to depart next month to run a national child advocacy organization.

“She has led major reforms of our child welfare system to protect the safety and wellbeing of children across Massachusetts, and we will work closely together on a leadership transition that ensures continued progress,” Kate Walsh, secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees DCF, said in a statement Tuesday.

Spears’ tenure included significant structural reforms and a decline in the number of children in foster placement over the past five years. It also included high-profile tragedies involving children whose cases DCF had handled.

A 14-year-old intellectually disabled boy died of starvation and neglect in 2021, and a 5-year-old girl born in Massachusetts and placed in DCF custody in the state was killed in 2019 in New Hampshire, though her death wasn’t confirmed until last year. Her father has been charged.

The state’s Office of the Child Advocate, which issued reports that could be critical of DCF, applauded Spears’ reform efforts.

“She has completely reshaped DCF, always with a mind on improving policy and continuously improving the quality of services children receive in Massachusetts,” said Maria Mossaides,director of the office, in a statement.

DCF is a $1.2 billion state department with more than 4,100 workers and responsibilities that include investigating reports of child abuse and neglect and overseeing the state’s foster care system. It handled cases involving more than 86,000 children and adults as of fiscal year 2022, according to its most recent annual report.

Spears’ base pay was $171,395.67 in 2022, according to state data.

She led an overhaul that included streamlining background checks, checking, creating a medical unit focused on foster children’s health needs, and improving oversight, according to a letter she sent DCF staff announcing her departure.

“We have asked you to learn policies quickly, change roles, participate in pilot programs, adapt to new systems and operations, mentor new social workers, and the list goes on,” Spears, who declined to be interviewed, wrote in the farewell letter to colleagues. “Every unit across this agency has stepped up to the plate and kept their noses to the grindstone knowing it meant kids would be safer.”

The department’s annual report showed a 14 percent decrease in the number of children in the system from fiscal year 2018 to 2022, when there were 41,263 children 17 or younger reported.

The department struggled with caseloads, with an average of more than 16 families assigned to each case worker over the course of fiscal year 2022, the annual report showed. The report attributed the case rates to difficulty hiring and retaining staff, with the greatest caseloads on workers responsible for foster homes. Finding placements for foster children remains a problem, with one October Globe article detailing how children spent nights in DCF offices.

In 2020, federal authorities concluded DCF had discriminated against parents with disabilities.

June Ameen, who recently left the advocacy group Friends of Children, applauded Spears’ efforts but said DCF still needed to do a better job providing stable homes for foster children, keeping families together, and addressing the needs of LGBTQ children and children of color.

“At this significant juncture, the Commonwealth has an opportunity to use the valuable information, reports, and data we have to innovate and modernize our approach to centering children, young adults, and families,” Ameen said.

Personnel from the Massachusetts Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, a policy advisory group that focuses on children’s issues, said DCF had done a poor job ensuring immigrant families aren’t wrongly separated because of language barriers.

“We are hopeful that whoever takes over the position similarly agrees that it is time to make changes,” said Deborah Silva, the center’s executive director.

In her farewell letter, Spears acknowledged the need for more reforms.

“Statements like ‘Mission Accomplished’ will never apply in child welfare,” she wrote. “There will always be room for improvement, and I am confident in your abilities to drive future change.”





