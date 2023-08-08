Downtown Providence shut down, city hall evacuated after bomb threat

The man, who also claimed to have an AR-15, sounded agitated, Police Chief Oscar Perez said. The threat turned out to be unfounded but still, the area was shut down for more than an hour as police officers were seen sweeping the area and entering the buildings with guns drawn.

PROVIDENCE — Officials evacuated city hall and shut down surrounding streets in downtown Providence on Tuesday afternoon after a man called the police department and claimed to have placed bombs at City Hall and the Biltmore Hotel garage.

The call came from a phone number over an app, Perez said. Within minutes, the police special response team, bomb-sniffing dogs, and uniformed officers responded, and City Hall was evacuated.

Advertisement

Business owners and residents on Washington Street near City Hall were told to shelter in place, as several blocks surrounding City Hall were cordoned off, and RIPTA re-routed buses away from Kennedy Plaza.

“When these high-risk calls come in, we immediately have to act on it, because the last thing we want is for something to actually occur and not be ready for it,” said Perez.

Mayor Brett Smiley called it a “serious threat” and praised the response by the police and the cooperation of residents and business owners during the shutdown. Police swept through City Hall and the garage for any indication of threats and found nothing, Perez said.

But it had caused chaos in the middle of the city, and the threat is under investigation, Perez said. Major David Lapatin said that the caller’s number wasn’t working, but that investigators are using other methods to determine who placed the call.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.