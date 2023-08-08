Former Brockton RMV manager gets 4 months in federal prison for accepting cash bribes in testing scheme, prosecutors say

Cox-Johnson, the statement said, had pleaded guilty in the same courthouse in March to two counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.

Mia Cox-Johnson, 44, learned her fate during a hearing in US District Court in Boston, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

A former manager of the Brockton RMV office received a 4-month prison sentence Tuesday for accepting cash bribes in return for issuing passing scores on learner’s permit tests, regardless of whether the applicants actually passed, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Cox-Johnson between December 2018 and October 2019 took cash in exchange for doling out passing scores on learner’s permit tests for both passenger vehicle licenses and commercial drivers’ licenses, or CDLs.

“Customers were told to request a paper test instead of taking the test on the RMV computer,” the statement said. “Cox-Johnson personally graded these customers’ paper tests and gave the applicants passing scores.”

In one instance in December 2018, prosecutors said, she pocketed $1,000 in exchange for passing someone who’d failed the passenger vehicle permit test six times in their native language.

“Cox-Johnson agreed to score the relative as having passed the permit test regardless of whether they had truly passed,” the statement said. “Cox-Johnson did, in fact, pass the [person’s] test, which was taken on paper in English.”

There was more chicanery in October 2019, when a customer came into the Brockton RMV and took three multiple choice tests required to obtain a commercial learner’s permit, a prerequisite to getting a CDL, prosecutors said.

“Cox-Johnson accepted $200 in cash from an individual to score the customer as having passed the tests even if they did not actually pass,” the statement said. “In fact, the applicant failed one of the tests, but Cox-Johnson falsely gave the applicant a passing score.”

In a sentencing memo filed last week, Cox-Johnson’s lawyer, William Keefe, had requested that she serve “a sentence other than prison or a substantially lesser sentence than that contemplated” by applicable sentencing guidelines.

“Mia’s role in this offense was that of a minor or minimal participant,” Keefe wrote. “She participated in a relatively few number [sic] of bribery interactions with other offenders. ... Since being fired by the Registry of Motor Vehicles she has reflected in the wrongfulness of what she has done and recognizes that her behavior was wrong, bad and contrary to her morals and the way she was brought up. For these reasons, she knows she will not commit another criminal offense.”

Prosecutors, meanwhile, had sought 10 months behind bars, according to a government sentencing memo also filed last week.

“Accepting bribes in exchange for passing scores for applicants who failed their written permit test subverts the entire system and risks putting everyone else in harm’s way,” prosecutors wrote in the memo. “Put simply, the nature, circumstances, and seriousness of her crimes, along with the need to promote respect for the law and provide just punishment, call for a sentence that includes a meaningful period of incarceration.”

Another defendant charged in connection with the case, Estevao Semedo, 61, of Brockton, pleaded guilty in April to a sole count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. Prosecutors said Semedo, the owner of a driving school, paid a road test examiner “no less than $17,000 in bribes in exchange for fraudulent passing scores on road tests.”

Semedo’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17, records show.

The RMV fired four employees in February 2022 after determining that 2,100 drivers had received licenses without taking road tests, the Globe reported. The drivers were required to retake the test, free of charge, or face having their licenses suspended, according to the registry.

In a March statement, a spokesperson for the state transportation department, which oversees the registry, said the agency was “pleased to see these individuals held accountable after the RMV uncovered the fraud, terminated the employees involved, and referred the matter to law enforcement for further investigation.”

The spokesperson said the RMV “has since taken steps to improve its licensing process and continues to closely monitor and audit transactions.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.