Former Lynn high school soccer coach charged with indecent assault and battery on juvenile athlete

Juarez was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented him in court Monday.

Oscar Juarez, 38, of Saugus, was arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, distributing pornographic material, and reckless endangerment of a child, Tucker’s office said in a statement.

A former girls junior varsity soccer coach at Lynn Classical High School was arrested Monday on charges alleging he sent illicit images of himself to a former player, solicited that 18-year-old and a juvenile to have sex with him, and groped another juvenile athlete, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Tucker’s office said Juarez stands “accused of sending unsolicited pornographic images of himself to an 18-year-old student and former player on his team. He’s also accused of soliciting that student and a juvenile to have a sexual relationship with him. In addition, Juarez is accused of groping another juvenile player.”

Bail conditions should he post include staying away from alleged victims and witnesses, refraining from contact with any minors besides his own children, and not possessing any “dangerous weapons,” Tucker’s office said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 7, officials said.

Lynn Classical Principal Amy Dunn referred questions to Lynn Schools Superintendent Evonne S. Alvarez’s office.

Alvarez’s office said in a statement that school officials were notified of the arrest Sunday.

Without identifying him by name, the statement said that a “former LPS Coach, an employee at will from Classical, has been charged with multiple criminal counts. Students’ safety, in school and including in LPS sports, is a top concern. The individual in question has been notified that there is to be no contact with any student in the LPS student community. Because there will be a personnel investigation, the Lynn Public Schools cannot share any further details. The District has no further comment in this matter.”

This breaking new story will be updated when more information is released.









