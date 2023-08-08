Hiker rescued after falling on Appalachian Trail in N.H.

A New Hampshire man was rescued Monday after he suffered a life-threatening head injury after falling on the Appalachian Trail south of the White Mountains in New Hampshire, officials said.
Around 12:40 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of a hiker in distress by the summit of Mount Cube in Orford. Patrick Tyler, 70, of Hollis, N.H., was hiking with his wife when he slipped in a wet and steep area and hit his head, officials said.
His wife called 911 and as rescuers were on their way, Tyler’s injury became life-threatening and an airlift was requested, officials said.
Advertisement
Around 2:30 p.m., rescuers reached Tyler and worked to stabilize his condition. A helicopter tried twice to reach Tyler but stopped around 3:50 p.m. due to worsening weather. By that time, rescuers had stabilized him, officials said.
At 5:20 p.m., they arrived at the trailhead and Tyler was taken to Dartmouth Health in Hanover, officials said.
Tyler and his wife are experienced hikers who had a Hike Safe card from the fish and game department. People who obtain the cards are not liable to repay rescue costs.
“Having a hiking partner who could notify emergency personnel helped save Tyler’s life,” officials said. “Had Tyler been hiking alone the outcome of his situation could have been much worse.”
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.