Hiker rescued after falling on Appalachian Trail in N.H.

A New Hampshire man was rescued Monday after he suffered a life-threatening head injury after falling on the Appalachian Trail south of the White Mountains in New Hampshire, officials said.

Around 12:40 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of a hiker in distress by the summit of Mount Cube in Orford. Patrick Tyler, 70, of Hollis, N.H., was hiking with his wife when he slipped in a wet and steep area and hit his head, officials said.

His wife called 911 and as rescuers were on their way, Tyler’s injury became life-threatening and an airlift was requested, officials said.