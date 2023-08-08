Husband of slain former Everett official found guilty of murder, officials say

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo, mother to the couple’s three adult children, a member of the Everett Board of Assessors, and second cousin to the city’s mayor, had revealed to relatives for the first time in November 2018 that her husband was violent, having scratched and strangled her. She moved in with her parents in Everett on Nov. 13, 2018. Two days later she filed for divorce, citing an irretrievable breakdown in their marriage.

Emilio Matarazzo, who as recently as last May was being evaluated frequently in jail to discuss his “suicidality,” will be sentenced on Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court, records show.

A Middlesex County jury on Tuesday found a Peabody man guilty of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Everett in 2018, a month after she moved out and filed for divorce, District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

On Dec. 19, 2018, Cataldo Matarazzo was shot several times as she sat in her car in the driveway of her parents’ home on Central Avenue while she prepared to leave for work at St. Anthony Parish. Police found six spent shotgun shells at the crime scene. Cataldo Matarazzo, who had celebrated her 50th birthday just four days earlier, died at the scene.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, second cousin to Cataldo Matarazzo, could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening. After his cousin’s murder, he paid tribute to her as a “very loving, caring woman” who was “very family-oriented, community-oriented, and very committed to her church.”

Emilio Matarazzo, then 55, turned himself into police about two hours after the fatal shooting. A search warrant revealed the murder weapon, a Beretta .12 gauge shotgun hidden behind a workbench in the basement of property the couple owned.

Matarazzo was held without bail and had at least one brief stay at Bridgewater State Hospital, court records show. When he returned to jail, he underwent frequent evaluations to discuss his mental state and “suicidality,” court records filed in May show. Just prior to jury selection, Matarazzo was found competent to stand trial.

Jurors convicted Matarazzo, after a 16-day trial, of murder in the first degree with deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty, court records show.

Matarazzo’s lawyer, Edward R. Molari, could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Ryan said the conviction is an opportunity to raise awareness about “the pervasive nature” of domestic violence and offer online links to resources for victims and survivors.

“Intimate partner violence continues to be a significant public safety and public health issue,” Ryan said in an e-mailed statement. “Ms. Cataldo Matarazzo had been subjected to a long history of abuse that escalated when she tried to leave the defendant. We know that when a victim decides to leave a relationship that time can be incredibly dangerous

“And in this case, Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo was senselessly murdered when she left the defendant and filed for divorce,” Ryan said. “Since her murder, her family, neighbors and her many friends have drawn attention to the important message that domestic violence is a community issue. They have helped to raise awareness and provided resources to aid victims and survivors.”

There have been six domestic violence homicides this year in Middlesex County, Ryan said. Two of them occurred in the last few weeks, she said.

Matarazzo’s conviction, marks the second conviction this month by Ryan’s office in a domestic violence murder case.

“This alarming pattern highlights the pervasive nature of domestic violence, which can happen in any home, in any community,” Ryan said. “The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office partners with domestic violence service agencies across the county and the state to offer survivors support and resources.”

Ryan also promoted a dedicated text line to provide victims with direct access to advocates.

“The line provides the opportunity for victims in non-emergency situations to have live interaction with an advocate in the District Attorney’s Office without having to say a word,” Ryan said.

Victims can reach an advocate during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., via text message at 781-281-4066. The line is not monitored 24/7 and is NOT an emergency line.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.